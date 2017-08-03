Home > Local >

4 officers dismissed for stealing from Goodluck Jonathan

Goodluck Jonathan 4 police officers dismissed for looting ex-President's house

The four officers have been found guilty of stealing from ex-President Goodluck Jonathan after a police inquiry.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image of former President Goodluck Jonathan's property looted and vandalised by some police officers play

Image of former President Goodluck Jonathan's property looted and vandalised by some police officers

(GistReel)

Niger Delta Crisis MEND backs out of peace talks
Goodluck Jonathan They didn't steal 35 TVs from my house - Ex-President says
Saraki Why we rejected Magu as EFCC Chairman - Senate President
Osinbajo Acting President replaces ICPC chairman, appoints 35 others to run govt agencies
Goodluck Jonathan 3 policemen arrested for allegedly looting ex-president's house
Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President's security details reportedly loot Abuja home, steal 36 TVs, 25 fridges
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Four police officers have been dismissed from Nigerian Police Force by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command after stealing from an Abuja home of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

On Thursday, August 3, 2017, the four officers, Sgts. Musa Musa, John Nanpak, Ogah Audu and Gabriel Ugah, were dismissed from the command after they were found guilty of gross misconduct.

FCT police spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed the dismissal in a statement, saying that the culprits were found guilty in an orderly room proceeding.

His statement read, "In fulfilment of the promise by the FCT Police Command to make public its findings on the investigation of the case of theft at the Gwarimpa residence of former president, Dr Goodluck  Jonathan, the command wishes to state that in line with first schedule of Police Act and regulation 370 Cap 19, the policemen guarding the house have been tried in an orderly room proceeding and found culpable of the offence.

"Sequel to the outcome of the orderly room proceeding, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Musa Kimo has approved the immediate dismissal of the policemen from the Nigeria Police Force.

"F/No. 436691 Sgt Musa Musa; F/No. 235422 Sgt John Nanpak; F/No. 261898 Sgt Ogah Audu; F/No. 425210 Sgt Gabriel Ugah."

Manzah also said the group's ring leader, Sgt Musa, will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law so as to serve as a deterrent to other police officers trying to tarnish the image of the force.

He said, "The Command wishes to also state that the main culprit F/No. 436691 Sgt Musa Musa will be charged to court for prosecution.

"While efforts have been intensified to arrest his accomplice one Mallam Shuaibu who is presently at large.

"This action is in compliance with the vision of the Inspector General of Police IGP Ibrahim Kpotun Idris NPM mni to rid the Nigeria Police Force of criminal elements that are out to disparage the good image of the Force."

After stealing what was reported as six television sets, fridges, air-conditioners, Ijaw attires and designer suits from the former President's property, they sold off the loot to traders at the Pankera second-hand market in Gwarimpa, Abuja.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. He buries himself in movies as a favourite pastime to compensate for his social awkwardness.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Thank you, Mr President, for making CNN laugh at usbullet
2 Biafra Zionist Federation Group declares independence from Nigeriabullet
3 Saraki Why we rejected Magu as EFCC Chairman - Senate Presidentbullet

Local

Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed
In Kwara Former LG officials get N100m severance
Buhari shares a laugh with State Governors in his London apartment
Buhari 'Don't believe reports of advance team flying to Nigeria to receive president'
Ayodele Fayose
Fayose Nigerian Army warns Ekiti governor to keep quiet
In this handout photograph taken and released by The Nigerian State House on July 26, ailing Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (C) poses with his wife Aisha Buhari (R) and the wife of Benue State Governor Eunice Ortom as he received a courtesy visit delegation at Abuja House in London
Buhari NaijaBet invites Nigerians to bet on ailing President's return