4 officers dismissed for stealing from Goodluck Jonathan

Four police officers have been dismissed from Nigerian Police Force by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command after stealing from an Abuja home of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

On Thursday, August 3, 2017, the four officers, Sgts. Musa Musa, John Nanpak, Ogah Audu and Gabriel Ugah, were dismissed from the command after they were found guilty of gross misconduct.

FCT police spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed the dismissal in a statement, saying that the culprits were found guilty in an orderly room proceeding.

His statement read, "In fulfilment of the promise by the FCT Police Command to make public its findings on the investigation of the case of theft at the Gwarimpa residence of former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, the command wishes to state that in line with first schedule of Police Act and regulation 370 Cap 19, the policemen guarding the house have been tried in an orderly room proceeding and found culpable of the offence.

"Sequel to the outcome of the orderly room proceeding, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Musa Kimo has approved the immediate dismissal of the policemen from the Nigeria Police Force.

"F/No. 436691 Sgt Musa Musa; F/No. 235422 Sgt John Nanpak; F/No. 261898 Sgt Ogah Audu; F/No. 425210 Sgt Gabriel Ugah."

Manzah also said the group's ring leader, Sgt Musa, will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law so as to serve as a deterrent to other police officers trying to tarnish the image of the force.

He said, "The Command wishes to also state that the main culprit F/No. 436691 Sgt Musa Musa will be charged to court for prosecution.

"While efforts have been intensified to arrest his accomplice one Mallam Shuaibu who is presently at large.

"This action is in compliance with the vision of the Inspector General of Police IGP Ibrahim Kpotun Idris NPM mni to rid the Nigeria Police Force of criminal elements that are out to disparage the good image of the Force."

After stealing what was reported as six television sets, fridges, air-conditioners, Ijaw attires and designer suits from the former President's property, they sold off the loot to traders at the Pankera second-hand market in Gwarimpa, Abuja.