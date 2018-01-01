YQ is engaged!

news

YQ is starting the new year on a high note and what better way than to become engaged to one's beau?

The singer took to his Instagram page to reveal that he is engaged, sharing a photo of what we assume is his fiance's finger, complete with the engagement ring.

He aptly captioned the post, "A new life..."

Considering the fact that the "Injection" singer released a track titled "Ready to marry," back in 2016, he just may have been hinting at his marital plans.

Whatever the case maybe, cheers to new beginnings and big congrats to him.