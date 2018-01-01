Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

YQ is engaged!

YQ Singer is engaged!

YQ has proposed to his girlfriend, sharing the exciting snap via his Instagram page.

  • Published:
YQ on stage at Industry Nite in memory of Dagrin play

YQ on stage at Industry Nite in memory of Dagrin

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

YQ is starting the new year on a high note and what better way than to become engaged to one's beau?

The singer took to his Instagram page to reveal that he is engaged, sharing a photo of what we assume is his fiance's finger, complete with the engagement ring.

A NEW LIFE!!! GRATEFUL!!! HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!

A post shared by YQ JUBRIL (@iam_yq) on

He aptly captioned the post, "A new life..."

ALSO READ: “Dagrin’s death really had an effect on me” reveals singer

Considering the fact that the "Injection" singer released a track titled "Ready to marry," back in 2016, he just may have been hinting at his marital plans.

Whatever the case maybe, cheers to new beginnings and big congrats to him.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 For Couples 5 big mistakes people make when choosing a spousebullet
2 Brian McKnight American R&B star is engaged!bullet
3 Wife Material 20 young men list qualities of the perfect girl to marrybullet

Related Articles

YQ “Dagrin’s death really had an effect on me” reveals singer
New Music YQ – “Ready to Marry”

Relationships & Weddings

For Couples 5 reasons why you are always at loggerheads with your partner
New Year Resolution 4 ways to make your relationship better in 2018
A snippet from the happy clip of Kenneth Omeruo at his wedding.
Kenneth Omeruo Footballer's excitement at wedding is such a joy to behold
Kenneth Omeruo and Chioma Nnamani
Kenneth Omeruo Super Eagles defender weds fiancée in Enugu