Toolz, Tunde Demuren celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Toolz, Tunde Demuren OAP, husband celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Tolu 'Toolz' Oniru and Captain Tunde Demuren's celebrate the second of their 100 wedding anniversaries they have as man and wife.

  • Published:
play OAP, husband celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary (Instagram / Tunde Demuren)
OAP Toolz, and her husband Tunde Demuren have now been married for two great years.

The couple had their wedding ceremony in Dubai in April 2016, and that, too, was just as glamorous as  the traditional wedding.

On Instagram, the happy husband, Tunde, commemorates the ocassion with the following words writes:

“2 years later… the feelings of joy and Love have increased!!!! Thank you for being you for me and I look forward to the next 98years with you!! Love you Eternally!!!”


Toolz also took to his IG to share a 'wedding' clip , captioning it with her desire to be married for another 98 more years to the man of her dreams.

ALSO READ: Top 10 celebrity weddings of 2016

 

Toolz, Tunde Demuren celebrate one year traditional wedding anniversary play Toolz and her girls during the wedding (IG)

 

Wizkid, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Banky W, Darey, Korede Bello, D'banj, and Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade among several others were the familiar faces seen when the couple had their traditional wedding in 2016 before flying out to Dubai for the other ceremony.

Cheers to the couple from Pulse Weddings.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

