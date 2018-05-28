Toolz, Tunde Demuren celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

news

OAP Toolz, and her husband Tunde Demuren have now been married for two great years.

The couple had their wedding ceremony in Dubai in April 2016, and that, too, was just as glamorous as the traditional wedding.

On Instagram, the happy husband, Tunde, commemorates the ocassion with the following words writes:

“2 years later… the feelings of joy and Love have increased!!!! Thank you for being you for me and I look forward to the next 98years with you!! Love you Eternally!!!”



Toolz also took to his IG to share a 'wedding' clip , captioning it with her desire to be married for another 98 more years to the man of her dreams.

Wizkid, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Banky W, Darey, Korede Bello, D'banj, and Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade among several others were the familiar faces seen when the couple had their traditional wedding in 2016 before flying out to Dubai for the other ceremony.

Cheers to the couple from Pulse Weddings.