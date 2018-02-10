This cute couple's wedding pictures will give you the feels.

You totally need to see Jibola & Tope's smashing wedding pictures.
The couple's February wedding took place in Ikeja, Lagos and for all the romance and joyous moments the newly weds shared with family and friends on the big day, it is these beautiful, sunny photos that we love love love the most.
The bride wore a lace, off the shoulder princess gown complete with an ornate jeweled headpiece and chandelier earrings while her bridesmaids wore classic burgundy gowns with an off the shoulder neckline and teardrop earrings.
The groom looked dapper in a classic white tuxedo with a twist. The contrast black lapels added some dimension to the suit and he finished it off with a unique gold pin.
The couple looked resplendent in mint green aso-ebi for their traditional wedding ceremony. The groom wore a white and mint green agbada whilst the bride wore a mixed of mint and forest green intricately weaved into a pretty lace iro and buba which had exaggerated puff sleeves.
Her outfit was complimented by dark green gele which was adorned with beautiful pearls.
The bride and bridesmaids made the most of their gorgeous natural hair which they twisted up into gorgeous up-dos and decorated with diamond barettes.
The lovely photos of the couple and their squads, shot by Klala Photography can be seen in the gallery below:
Credits
Photo: @klalaphotography
Makeup: @tolabanks
Aso oke: @ayaobacoverings
Planner: @eventsbellissimo
Decor- @exclusivemagictouch
Gown- @lacharisnigeria