This cute couple's wedding pictures will give you the feels.

news

Lovebirds, Jibola & Tope took their wedding photo session to a park and the smashing wedding pictures are here, giving us life and making us love love like never before!

The couple's February wedding took place in Ikeja, Lagos and for all the romance and joyous moments the newly weds shared with family and friends on the big day, it is these beautiful, sunny photos that we love love love the most.

play

Bride and bridesmaids outfit

The bride wore a lace, off the shoulder princess gown complete with an ornate jeweled headpiece and chandelier earrings while her bridesmaids wore classic burgundy gowns with an off the shoulder neckline and teardrop earrings.

play

Groom and groomsmen

The groom looked dapper in a classic white tuxedo with a twist. The contrast black lapels added some dimension to the suit and he finished it off with a unique gold pin.

ALSO READ: These beautiful Nigerian sisters wed on the same day

Traditional wedding

The couple looked resplendent in mint green aso-ebi for their traditional wedding ceremony. The groom wore a white and mint green agbada whilst the bride wore a mixed of mint and forest green intricately weaved into a pretty lace iro and buba which had exaggerated puff sleeves.



Her outfit was complimented by dark green gele which was adorned with beautiful pearls.

The bride and bridesmaids made the most of their gorgeous natural hair which they twisted up into gorgeous up-dos and decorated with diamond barettes.

The lovely photos of the couple and their squads, shot by Klala Photography can be seen in the gallery below:

_______________

Credits

Photo: @klalaphotography

Makeup: @tolabanks

Aso oke: @ayaobacoverings

Planner: @eventsbellissimo

Decor- @exclusivemagictouch

Gown- @lacharisnigeria