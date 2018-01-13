news

A Nigerian couple had their wedding introduction on their very first date and the Internet is helping them celebrate their second anniversary in some epic style!

In a love story like never before shared on Facebook on Friday, January 12 2018, Eze Udo aka Sochi Infiniti narrates how it all began between him and the love of his life.

Love at first sight

“I saw her pictures somewhere in 2014,” his story begins.

“Something [struck] my heart that she is the one but the fear of the unknown [kept] slapping my fearful face.

“Getting her attention was like passing WAEC because she never gave me the chance to come closer. A girl has never frustrated me like she did on Facebook.

“I kept pressing on but she [kept] turning me down for months with frustrations.”

Leap of faith

“I decided to come back to Nigeria and requested to see her face to face [and] she agreed but on one condition that I come to PH and see her in her father’s house.

“Na so I put hand for head ayemi Temi bami

“You know we guys like to invite babes to our one corner for testing the microphone.

“Infact I vex reach down but after some days, her family travelled to the village for Xmas and to worsen the situation, she told me to come to their village so we can see briefly.

“I wanted to give up but [I was] still convinced that she is the one for me. But remember I have not seen this girl in person oo.

“I decided to take it to the next level with her."

Unusual first date

“I called her that I would be coming with my people to see her parents but she thought I was joking.

“I called my dad and mum, Emeka Victor. We bought some drinks and my parents agreed to follow but never knew it was a blind date/ blind introduction.

“To make it short, we arrived at their compound and Inomeque Ogbupia my father-in-law came out to welcome his unknown guest. Funny, right?"

First of all… introduction

“We came in and introduced ourselves, brought out drinks and stated our mission. My wife was certainly confused because she never believed what was happening though she thought it was all a joke or a game from abroadians,

“Oh the beautiful mother-in-law Chinwe Ogbupia came out to welcome us and my wife was still confused and she was all smiling but hiding in a room.

“Omo, suspense full my body make the girl no come dey disfigured ooo.

“Finally she came out and OMG, my heart almost jumped out of my innocent body upon seeing the beauty she possessed.

“She gave her consent and hugged me with smiles.

“Remember that was the first time I saw and met her. Same day I did my introduction sharply before story go enter because I don’t like what I hate.

“At that point, my kidney, lever, lungs and heart returned to their original positions."

Wedding ceremony

“I left the country back to base and came back few months after for my wedding and today this beautiful woman has given me [two] beautiful children.

“She is so loyal and has never disappointed me. She is the best any man could wish for.

"In fact she is rated [number one] in my family. Men and women love her so much. My mum and dad adore her."

Second wedding anniversary and happily ever after

"Let me blow your bubbles, fam, for [three years] now, we've had no major quarrel because we are quick to corrections. No one has settled any dispute for us. (In fact, I can’t remember having any dispute with her.)

"Facebook fam, sometimes it works here and no need to date long before you are convinced she is the one.

"I love you wify and happy anniversary to us.

"Please share and wish us well."



Everyone loves a good love story

As per his humble request, Eze Udo’s stirring love-at-first story has now amassed over 3000 likes and shared multiple times on Facebook at the time of publishing.

The love story has garnered so much attention that the proud husband has even been taken aback by all the good wishes pouring in.

In another Facebook post, he expresses his surprise when he says “I am just speechless.”

Congratulations to Eze Udo and the love of his life from Pulse Weddings.