Break-up season is approaching, here's how to survive it

news

As the weather gets nicer, days get longer, skirts get shorter and men are losing their minds. Cuffing season has come and gone and while your bae might have kept you warm on a few cool nights, as the weather changes, hormones rage. Ladies and gentlemen, break-up season is upon us but here's how to survive it.

Whether you chose to end things or he did, a breakup does not have to be the end of the world for you . In fact, breakups can often lead us to discovering what matters most; ourselves.

Remain Positive

A woman can date a man for three months and have a complete breakdown once the relationship ends The same woman can date a man for five years and not shed a single tear once the relationship is over.

Breakups, as with anything else in life, are all about perspective. All relationships are not going to end in marriage and that's probably for the best.

Imagine if you married that guy you were head over heels for in high school or university. You've seen his Facebook and he probably looks nothing like he did back then. You definitely dodged a few bullets in your time. Try to remain positive in any situation will always help you see the bigger picture.

So the relationship with one guy didn't work out, but there are millions of men left in the sea. Don't let one failed relationship stop you from being optimistic over the future.

Take time to think about why things didn't work out

Maybe he was supposed to come into your life, not to be your happily-ever after but to be a valuable lesson to you and teach you something that you can use in your life going forward.

Every negative situation has a positive to it so remember to be thankful for the positives you've gained from this experience, even if the only positive thing you can think of is that you got out of it.

Be thankful that you had the good sense to get out of a dead-end relationship.

Reclaim Your Focus

When we are in love, it's easy to want to spend every waking moment with your man, but it is also extremely detrimental to your personal growth. Perhaps you also found yourself slipping away while dating and simply did not spend as much time focusing on your own goals, wants, and needs while you were in the relationship.

Being single is the perfect time to focus on you.

Now that you are single, you can use all of that time and energy you would on a man on yourself. Imagine how amazing you will feel simply by giving to yourself what you were giving to him.

Start that business you have been putting off for years. Spend time with your family that you always say you are going to call but don't. Go have drinks with your girls that never got to see you when you were with him.

Simply reclaim your time and focus on building and being a better you.