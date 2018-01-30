news

When creating a budget there are some important things you need to include in it.

Your budget should not only include the bills you pay and the basic essentials. Life would be boring if that is only what you put in your monthly budget.

Most people's budget doesn't work for them because they put only the important things in their budget, leaving out other things from them and still spend on the things left out and they keep wondering why their budget never works for them.

ALSO READ: Differentiating between needs and wants

Including these things in your budget will make it easier to track your spending better and get your spending under control.

Here are the things you need to include in your budget.

1. Pick up spending

Pick up spending is the things you spend money on which helps you get through the day, like getting a cup of coffee, chocolate bar, soft drinks.

You don't necessarily budget for these kinds of things but they can quickly add up and this might always leave you wondering why your monthly expenses never add up when you do your monthly tracking of your spending.

So it is important to put pick up expenses in your budget to figure out how much you are willing to spend on them.

2. Entertainment Costs

Life will be totally boring without entertainment and fun stuff. Many people who are trying to meet their financial goals do not include entertainment cost in their budget.

It is better to budget for entertainment costs like hanging out with friends and having a movie night with friends than not including it in your budget and overspending.

3. Emergencies

Situations could come up which you actually do not plan for, which makes you end up spending so much money.

ALSO READ: Questions you need to ask before buying a used automobile

Unexpected expenses might affect your income, this is why it is important to include emergency situations in your budget.

4. Clothing

It is important to budget for clothing items every month. Even if you do not go shopping every month, you should include it in your budget.

Your main focus might be on achieving your financial goals but you shouldn't let it affect your outward appearance. You might need a new pair of shoe or a nice cloth every now and then.

5. Annual Payments

There are some payments that don't pay for regularly. These kinds of payments only come up once or twice a year.

It might skip your mind to include them in your budget. They are the irregular expenses you really don't have to worry about until you are about to pay.

ALSO READ: 7 money saving hacks for students

You need to put these irregular expenses in your budget to avoid being caught unaware when it is time to pay such bills.