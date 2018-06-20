How to start a wedding planning business

news

Wedding planning business is one business opportunity that has not been tapped into in Nigeria.

The reason for this could be that a lot of people tend to do their wedding planning themselves. And it is not because that is how they want it, it's just that the options are not available for them to choose from.

However, the fact still remains that the business is one of the most lucrative businesses that anyone can delve into. And apart from being lucrative, another interesting about the business is that it does not require much for you to get started.

As long as you have basic office equipment, such as a computer, printer and word processing software to enable you to write and print client proposals and contracts, you are good to go.

Here are some tips you need to make a successful wedding planner

1. Educate yourself

You need not attend a higher institution to know what need in this business. A few courses online will help you achieve this with ease; browse the internet and ask relevant questions concerning how to become a successful wedding planner and you'll get what you need, at least, to a reasonable extent.

2. Write a business plan

Write a simple business plan to maintain the focus of your business. List important aspects of your business, such as how much you will charge for your services, who your competitors are and what sets your business apart from theirs that will make clients want to choose you.

Include financial analysis to determine how long it will take you to break even and start making money for your business, and what areas you will need to re-invest in to make better. Sample business plans are available on the Small Business Administration website.

3. Develop a stylish company image

Wedding planning is all about style. Brides are trusting you, your eye, and your ideas to make their weddings beautiful. Your company image from your business name to your logo to the colors and fonts you'll use in your marketing must demonstrate great style and attention to detail.

At the very least, you'll need great-looking business cards and a smartly designed website to start out. Brochures and print ads can come later.

4. Your success depends on the relationship you build

Always bear in mind as you go that the importance of developing a healthy relationship with other wedding professionals, as well as your clients, cannot be overemphasized.

It will help you create referral sources for new business, and you'll get an understanding of which vendors are professional and reputable and which might not be worth referring to your own clients.

5. Advertise your business

You need not spend a lot of money to publicise your business: Make use of social media platforms and complimentary cards.

You can also use the mouth-to-mouth medium by telling friends and family about your business. Nevertheless, you should also bear in mind that there's no better way to advertise your business than providing a service that will speak well on your behalf.