Home > Lifestyle > Money >

5 steps to build a budget that works

Financial Tips 5 steps to build a budget that works

If you want to know how budget works, follow these five steps will guide you on how to have a monthly plan that works.

  • Published:
5 steps to build a budget that works play

Money plays a vital role in raising a child

(Thebalance)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At the centre of personal finance is budgeting. We can't stop talking about it anytime money management is the topic of discussion.

A lot of people have lost interest in budgeting because it is not working for them. There are reasons for that. You can check them here.

However, budgeting is not a rocket science. It is very simple. Though not as ABC, but trust me, you don't need a degree in money management to have a budget that works.

Here are the five simple steps to building a budget that works.

1. Set goals

5 businesses you can do on weekends to add to your salary play

Understanding how you make and spend your money is very important to your financial safety

(Moneywise)
 

Before you think of managing your money, you need to identify what is important to you.

This will help you to recognise your needs as against wants. Whatever you come up with will serve as your list of financial goals.

2. Identify your income and expenses

Investment moves you need to start making play

Investment moves you need to start making

(Debtfreeguy)

ALSO READ: If you do these three things, you have a serious money issue

Once you're able to identify your goals, it is important you take a look at your expenses and income. You'll need to look at your source of income and how you spend it. Identify all the bills you pay. And everything you spend money on every month.

3. Separate needs from wants

5 types of unexpected expenses and how to plan for them play

You can avoid some unexpected expenses.

(Moneycrasher)
 

When you are spending your money, you either spend it on needs or on wants. It is important to identify and separate your needs from wants while building your budget.

4. Design your budget

If you follow these 3 steps, you'll meet your financial goals play

Tthese 3 steps will help you meet your financial goals

(Thebalanace)
 

When some people think about the word budgeting, they think it involves lots of details and calculations. If this is how you see budgeting, you may not find it useful.

Relax, your budget is the spending plan that allows you to spend according to your means and at the same time help you reach your financial goals.

One thing you must be careful of while planning your budget is to ensure that your expenses are not more than your income.

5. Put your plan into action

How to manage your money effectively play

How to manage your money effectively

(Droidwhoop)
 

This is where execution comes in. Having set goals, identify your income and expenses as well as your needs, it is time to follow the budget plans.

This will require you to be very disciplined in following the budget as you may render the budget useless if you do not track it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Financial Tips 5 businesses you can do on weekends to make more moneybullet
2 Make More Money ‎5 side hustles to kickstart your 2018bullet
3 Personal Finance If you do these 3 things, you have a serious...bullet

Related Articles

Apartment Finders 10 struggles you'll likely go through if you're finding a house to rent in Lagos
Personal Finance 5 reasons your budget is not working
Financial Tips 5 things you should not do when you're in debt
Personal Finance If you do these 3 things, you have a serious spending problem
Financial Tips 5 businesses you can do on weekends to make more money
Financial Tips 5 types of unexpected expenses and how to plan for them
Moneywise 7 important financial lessons every working adult should learn
Money Management 3 tips you need to get your adult financial life together
Financial Tips 3 money mistakes you shouldn't make this year
Financial Tips 5 ways to stop living from paycheck to paycheck

Money

5 ways to stop living from paycheck to paycheck
Financial Tips 5 ways to stop living from paycheck to paycheck
5 things you should not do when you're in debt
Financial Tips 5 things you should not do when you're in debt
3 tips you need to get your adult financial life together
Personal Finance 5 reasons your budget is not working
6 step to step guide on how to manage shopping mall
Retail Property 6 step to step guide on how to manage shopping mall