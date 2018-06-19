Pulse.ng logo
5 signs you're spending too much even if you think you are not

If you find yourself borrowing money few days after payday and you don't know how the money disappears, these tips will open your eyes.

5 simple ways you can get better with your spending better play

Savings helps you in more ways than one. Just save.

Everyone likes the idea of saving money to accomplish their dreams. Of course, saving is a good thing but how many people have genuine saving habits?

Every month, you find yourself running out of your salary as soon as you get it and end up borrowing from colleagues and neighbours.

The main reason why this happens to you is not only because you spend too much and you don't even realize it. Here are five signs you're spending too much.

1. You're always wondering where your money went.

5 financial decisions you could regret forever play

Preventing yourself from overspending is one way to to stop worrying about your finances

If you are always worried about how quickly you run out of money after payday, you are overspending regardless of how much you earn.

2. You don't have any savings

5 things you are probably wasting your money on play

Don't make financial choices you might regret

Whoever wishes to achieve personal goals must have savings. However, if you don't have any form of saving such as emergency saving and personal saving, then you are overspending.

3. Your friends call you when they want to go shopping

If you do these 3 things, you have a serious spending problem play

If you always crave to go for shopping after a bad day, you might be having a spending problem

Shopping can be a fun experience but when you become the one all  your friends always call when they want to go shopping, you'll have to be very careful with how you spend each time you go out with them.

ALSO READ: 3 types of savings everyone needs to start practising right now

4. You have no budget

If you do these 3 things, you have a serious spending problem play

Spending problem can seriously affect your personal finance.

Having a budget plan has proved to be one of the best ways to control expenses, but your spending habits may not let you save if you're not disciplined enough.

5. You double buy

If you do these 3 things, you have a serious spending problem play

Buying things you already have is another way to waste your hard earned money

You'll need to check your spending once you realize you're purchasing things you already have. What this is that you have been overspending on things you don't know you have. And that explains why you run out of money quickly.

