5 signs you're spending too much even if you think you are not

Everyone likes the idea of saving money to accomplish their dreams. Of course, saving is a good thing but how many people have genuine saving habits?

Every month, you find yourself running out of your salary as soon as you get it and end up borrowing from colleagues and neighbours.

The main reason why this happens to you is not only because you spend too much and you don't even realize it. Here are five signs you're spending too much.

1. You're always wondering where your money went.

If you are always worried about how quickly you run out of money after payday, you are overspending regardless of how much you earn.

2. You don't have any savings

Whoever wishes to achieve personal goals must have savings. However, if you don't have any form of saving such as emergency saving and personal saving, then you are overspending .

3. Your friends call you when they want to go shopping

Shopping can be a fun experience but when you become the one all your friends always call when they want to go shopping, you'll have to be very careful with how you spend each time you go out with them.

4. You have no budget

Having a budget plan has proved to be one of the best ways to control expenses, but your spending habits may not let you save if you're not disciplined enough.

5. You double buy

You'll need to check your spending once you realize you're purchasing things you already have. What this is that you have been overspending on things you don't know you have. And that explains why you run out of money quickly.