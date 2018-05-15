news

Living in Lagos as a medium-income earner doesn't come easy, yet this is the city everyone wants to live to meet their financial goals.

In Lagos, you either live on the Mainland or on the Island part of the city. Wherever you choose to stay is dependent on your monthly earnings and place of work.

As a low-income earner in Lagos, where you live goes a long way in determining how much you save.

For a lot of medium and low-income earners, Lagos Mainland is mostly their choice of residence... and if you are considering living in this city, these are five fine places you can reside.

1. Ogba

Ogba is a small town around the capital of Lagos. It is bounded by Ikeja, Agege and Ojodu Berger. This place is one of the best for low-income earners to live in Lagos, especially people whose place of work is around the city capital.

If you make between N120,000 and N150,000 monthly, and you are looking forward to getting a two-bedroom flat apartment that is not more than N500,000 or a mini-flat that is less than N400,000 per annum, Ogba is a cool choice.

2. Fagba

Fagba is a less busy area after the densely populated Agege. This place is also cool for people working in Ikeja. Fagba is a Lagos suburb bordered by Iju-Ishaga, another less congested area and Agege.

For low-income earners that may consider accommodation in Ogba expensive, Fagba is another good choice as rent is pretty cheaper in this area. Depending on what you want, a 3-bedroom flat in Fagba costs as low as N500,000 while 2-bedroom flat can cost you N400,000 or less.

3. Anthony Village

This part of Lagos is well planned with good access roads. It is a very nice place to live as it is close to Ikeja and the Murtala Mohammed Airpor. Its proximity to the third Mainland bridge is another benefit for people working on the Island.

If your workplace is around Yaba, Surulere, Marina and CMS, Anthony Village is a few Kilometers away from all these Central Business Districts.

Anthony is a fine place to live if you want to be at the centre of happenings in Lagos. Rent is a little high but medium income earners who make between N250,000 and N300,000 monthly can still afford it.

4. Yaba

Yaba is a very popular Lagos suburb. Famous for its second-hand clothing and shoe market. This area is also popular because of its high concentration of Tertiary Institutions.

This explains why rent is a little high in Yaba. A 2-bedroom flat in Yaba is around N400,000 upward.

Yaba shares boundary with Surulere, Ebute Metta and Shomolu. It has direct link to the Island

5. Ejigbo

Ejigbo is a fine, small town around Isolo and Ikotun. This place is suitable for low and medium income earners who work around Ikeja.

Anyone who earns between N100,000 and N150,000 monthly will live a comfortable life in Ejigbo as a 2-bedroom apartment cost less than N350,000 yearly.