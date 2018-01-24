Try this cauliflower recipe for a slimmer stomach

The food is made up of vegetables and is quite filling on its own hence makes a great weight loss meal.
Cauliflower florets
Carrot
Red onion
Green pepper
Tatashe
Seasoning
Vegetable oil
Black pepper
Salt
Step 1: Pour your cut cauliflower florets into boiled water and cook for about 2 minutes or till it is soft to your liking.
Add some salt, stir and take them off the pot and set aside.
Step 2: Add pieces of carrots into the same water in the pot. Cook on high heat till all the water dries up.
Step 3: In a frying pan heat up vegetable oil, add onions and fry for a bit.
Step 4: Add the carrots, fry till the first signs of browning appear.
Step 5: Add the peppers, fry for a bit then add seasoning and black pepper.
Step 6: Add the cauliflower florets and stir until you notice some browning.
Add salt if necessary. Food is ready!