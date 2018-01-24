Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Try this cauliflower recipe for a slimmer stomach

Cauliflower Stir-fry is a healthy side dish and also a nice light meal on its own.

The food is made up of vegetables and is quite filling on its own hence makes a great weight loss meal.

play cauliflower stir-fry (Pintrest)

Ingredients

Cauliflower florets

Carrot

Red onion

Green pepper

Tatashe

Seasoning

Vegetable oil

Black pepper

Salt

Preparation

play Cauliflower can be eaten with rice or as a light dish on it's own (Pintrest)

Step 1: Pour your cut cauliflower florets into boiled water and cook for about 2 minutes or till it is soft to your liking.

Add some salt, stir and take them off the pot and set aside.

Step 2: Add pieces of carrots into the same water in the pot. Cook on high heat till all the water dries up.

Step 3: In a frying pan heat up vegetable oil, add onions and fry for a bit.

Step 4: Add the carrots, fry till the first signs of browning appear.

Step 5: Add the peppers, fry for a bit then add seasoning and black pepper.

Step 6: Add the cauliflower florets and stir until you notice some browning.

Add salt if necessary. Food is ready!

