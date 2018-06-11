The scenic drives you have to take in Nigeria

news

Enjoy nature at its purest on these scenic drives in Nigeria.

Roads in Nigeria are very hard to navigate, but never mind that, some routes might need a car that can handle off-road terrain but we're going to be looking at the easy to reach ones.

So, arm yourself with a camera, good music and fun friends as you take these journeys of a lifetime .

1. Lagos to Ado Ekiti

This is one of the best routes. After crossing Ekiti and its scary winding roads, you can stop over and soak in all the views of the mountainous Ado-Ekiti and valleys. This route is very beautiful because of the greenery and mountain ranges. You get to experience mountains covered by clouds that mimic soft silk with every soft breeze. Nothing beats this view over sunsets and sunrise.

2. Everywhere in Taraba

Taraba is such a beautiful place, and it is a favourite for many because of the beautiful tea farms in Gembu and the rolling plateau of Mambila. The plateau is considered as the highest point in Nigeria and probably in Africa.

Endowed with diverse and rich topography, Taraba truly deserves to be called “Nature’s gift to the Nation”.

The road network here is favorable, and people can drive to the farms in the north or south.

3. Adamawa to Mandara

On this route, you get to see the majestic Mandara Mountains which are a volcanic range extending about 190 km lie in the northeastern part of Adamawa state along the Cameroon border.

There is also a hot spring in Lamurde and the popular Sukur Cuktural Landscape. In Sukur, people can visit the area which consists of a palace, villages, and the remains of an iron industry.

The place was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1999 and has since become a go-to tourist destination in Adamawa State.

4. Obudu Cattle ranch

In Calabar, the Obudu Cattle Ranch is a must visit. The stretches of land and ranges in the horizon ensure that you do not shift your eyes. The farms on either side are so beautiful especially when the sun is setting.