Most fulfilling travel destinations in Nigeria

We’ve lined up some of the most rewarding destinations in Nigeria .

All these life-alternating escapes await you in this beautiful country.

1. Ondo state (Visit Idanre Hills)

Something about Idanre Hills brings a sense of calmness over you. Idanre hill is one of those rare places where beauty, mystery, and majesty speaks with the voice of silence.

The people of Idanre have existed for 800 years. For over 700 of those years, they lived in the hills. It wasn't until 1928 that they then moved to settle on ground level.

Also included among the remains of the ancient village are shrines, belfry, Agbooogun footprint, thunder water (Omi Aopara), old and dilapidated mud buildings roofed in rust-brown iron sheets, set on well laid-out streets and burial mounds and grounds, and the Owa's palace.

Spectacularly, the inner court of the palace is beautifully decorated with sculptural carvings used as pillars along the length and breadth of the court.

2. Anambra (Visit Ogbunike Caves)

Ogbunike Caves has a spiritual significance. And as a sign of devotion to the spirituality of the cave, an annual celebration is undertaken to commemorate the discovery of the cave.

This celebration is known as "Ime Ogba". Traditionally, it is a must for visitors to remove their shoes before entering the cave. Also, women who are having their monthly cycle are not allowed to enter the cave.

The caves have an important spiritual heritage that dates back many years before the white man first set foot on African soil, to a time when they worshipped in its darkest recesses.

Legends claim that the caves were created by a deity, Ogba, who they believe lives within.

3. Jos (Farin Ruwa)

Indulge at the Farin Ruwa Waterfalls, a captivating waterfall; tumbling 150 metres high and 50 metres wide creating a breathtaking natural spectacle.

The falls has its source on the Jos plateau, in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State. The falls, as a result of its white colour, appears in the distance to the inhabitants of the Farin Ruwa area like white smoke on the mountains. This white nature of the falls earned it the name Farin Ruwa from the inhabitants.

4. Adamawa (Mandara mountains)

Mandara mountains is a scenic plain full of rock formations. An ideal place for rock and mountain climbing. The region is densely populated, mainly by speakers of Chadic languages, including both the Mofu and the Kirdi ethnic groups and it's totally Instagramable.

Lamurde hot spring in Adamawa is also part of the world popular Sukur Cultural Landscape, which consists of a palace, villages, and the remains of an iron industry.

The place was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1999 and has since become a go-to tourist destination in Adamawa State.