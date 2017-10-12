How to make your own waffle

Baking time

5 minutes

Recipe category

Appetizer

Recipe cuisine

Foreign

Cooking method

Baking

Nutrition

100 gram of waffle contains 291 calories and 14g of fat

Recipe ingredients

One 3/4 cups of unbleached, all-purpose flour 1/4 cup light brown sugar 2 teaspoons baking powder 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt 2 large eggs, separated One 1/2 cups milk, almond milk, cashew milk, or coconut milk

2 teaspoons cider vinegar or plain vinegar 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted and at room temperature 1 teaspoons vanilla extract, optional 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

Recipe instruction

Mix and sift together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl whisk the egg yolks, milk, vinegar, melted butter, and vanilla until well-combined in another bowl. Add the egg yolk mixture to the flour mixture and stir. Do not to overmix; there should be a few small lumps of flour in the batter. Preheat the waffle iron according to the instruction of the manufacturer. Beat the egg whites until until it foams in a clean stainless steel mixing bowl. Add the cream of tartar, then continue to beat until soft peaks form. With a silicone spatula, gently scoop the whipped egg whites into the batter. Scoop them from underneath, along with some of the batter, very gently turning the whole thing over. Repeat until just incorporated. Pour the batter into the waffle iron and cook according to the manufacturer's instructions, usually for 2 to 3 minutes. (You will need 1/2 to 2/3 cup of batter per waffle for a Belgian or big waffle maker) To keep the waffles warm when making a big batch, place a baking rack on a baking sheet and arrange the cooked waffles in a single layer on it. Place in a 200°F oven to keep warm.

Note: Take into consideration that the batter will spread once the lid is closed.) Cover and cook until golden brown and slightly crisp

Recipe Yield

Everyone can enjoy waffle. However, due to the sugar in it, diabetic patients are advise to deny themselves the enjoyment.

About

A waffle is a dish made from leavened batter or dough that is cooked between two plates that are patterned to give a characteristic size, shape and surface impression.

It can be made fresh or simply heated after having been commercially precooked and frozen.