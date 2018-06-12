Pulse.ng logo
How to make your own starch

In Nigeria, starch is the extract we use in making fufu.

  • Published:
(Kitchen Butterfly)
Starch is the most important form of carbohydrate in the human diet and is widely present in thousands of everyday food.

It serves as a source of sugar in our diet. Broken down starch can be used as energy or stored as glycogen.

Ingredients

Cassava tubers

Water

Preparation

1. Peel the cassava tubers, cut into small pieces and rinse with water.

2. Blend using as little water as possible.

3. Separate the chaff from the cassava blend using a chiffon cloth. Rinse with water till all the starch has been washed off the chaff.

4. Leave the starch in a bowl to ssettle. When settled, decant the clear water and pour the watery starch into a muslin bag.

5. Tie up the muslin bag and leave for the remaining water to drain.

6. When the starch is solid, it is ready to be used.

Store in the freezer.

