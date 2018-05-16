How to make Afang soup

news

Afang Soup is just like the Edikang Ikong soup native to the Efik people of Akwa Ibom and Cross River states of Nigeria.

It is a very nutritious soup consisting mainly of vegetables.

Ingredients

Okazi/Afang leaves

Water leaves

Palm oil

Beef, Kanda, Dry fish or Periwinkle

Ground crayfish

Pepper and salt

Stock cubes

Preparation of Afang soup

1. Boil the beef, kanda and the diced onions with the stock cubes. When done, add the dry fish and cook for about 5 more minutes.

2. Now add palm oil, crayfish and pepper. Once it starts boiling, add the afang (okazi) leaves, water leaves and periwinkle. When the okazi leaves have softened and the water has dried up a bit, add salt to taste and leave to simmer for about 5 minutes. The Afang soup is ready!