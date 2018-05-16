How to make Afang soup

Afang soup is very nutritious soup consisting mainly of vegetables.
Okazi/Afang leaves
Water leaves
Palm oil
Beef, Kanda, Dry fish or Periwinkle
Ground crayfish
Pepper and salt
Stock cubes
1. Boil the beef, kanda and the diced onions with the stock cubes. When done, add the dry fish and cook for about 5 more minutes.
2. Now add palm oil, crayfish and pepper. Once it starts boiling, add the afang (okazi) leaves, water leaves and periwinkle. When the okazi leaves have softened and the water has dried up a bit, add salt to taste and leave to simmer for about 5 minutes. The Afang soup is ready!