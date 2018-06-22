How to cook Ji Akpurakpu [Yam Balls]

Ji Akpurakpu known as yam balls is a delicious snack your family would definitely enjoy.
White yam
Eggs
Peak Milk
Butter
Paprika
Scotch bonnet pepper
Seasoning cube
Black pepper
Red onion
Salt
Vegetable oil
ALSO READ: Seafood restaurants in Lagos and where to find them
1. Pour your yam cubes, seasoning cube, black pepper and start cooking on medium heat.
2. After 30 minutes, add salt and the cubes of butter, stir and set aside.
3. In a pan, fry the onions and peppers for about 7 minutes.
4. Mash the boiled yam, adding milk as you mash.
5. Add the fried peppers and onions and mix very well.
6. Mould the mashed yam into balls and set aside.
7. Break the remaining egg and whisk.
8. Coat each yam ball with the beaten egg before deep frying.
9. Stir often and at the first sign of browning, your yam balls are ready.