How to cook Ji Akpurakpu [Yam Balls]

Ingredients for making Ji Akpurakpu

White yam

Eggs

Peak Milk

Butter

Paprika

Scotch bonnet pepper

Seasoning cube

Black pepper

Red onion

Salt

Vegetable oil

Preparation

1. Pour your yam cubes, seasoning cube, black pepper and start cooking on medium heat.

2. After 30 minutes, add salt and the cubes of butter, stir and set aside.

3. In a pan, fry the onions and peppers for about 7 minutes.

4. Mash the boiled yam, adding milk as you mash.

5. Add the fried peppers and onions and mix very well.

6. Mould the mashed yam into balls and set aside.

7. Break the remaining egg and whisk.

8. Coat each yam ball with the beaten egg before deep frying.

9. Stir often and at the first sign of browning, your yam balls are ready.