Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to cook Ji Akpurakpu [Yam Balls]

Eastern Recipes How to cook Ji Akpurakpu [Yam Balls]

Ji Akpurakpu known as yam balls is a delicious snack your family would definitely enjoy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How to cook Ji Akpurakpu [Yam Balls] play

How to cook Ji Akpurakpu [Yam Balls]

(My Active Kitchen)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients for making Ji Akpurakpu

White yam

Eggs

Peak Milk

play (African Recipess)

Butter

Paprika

Scotch bonnet pepper

Seasoning cube

Black pepper

Red onion

Salt

Vegetable oil

ALSO READ: Seafood restaurants in Lagos and where to find them

Preparation

1. Pour your yam cubes, seasoning cube, black pepper and start cooking on medium heat.

2. After 30 minutes, add salt and the cubes of butter, stir and set aside.

3. In a pan, fry the onions and peppers for about 7 minutes.

4. Mash the boiled yam, adding milk as you mash.

5. Add the fried peppers and onions and mix very well.

6. Mould the mashed yam into balls and set aside.

play Coat each yam ball with the beaten egg before deep frying (1QFood Platter)

7. Break the remaining egg and whisk.

8. Coat each yam ball with the beaten egg before deep frying.

9. Stir often and at the first sign of browning, your yam balls are ready.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is a lifestyle reporter at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Mauritius Country moves to sell citizenship and passportsbullet
2 The cheapest countries to buy a citizenship frombullet
3 Africa The most spoken languages on the continentbullet

Related Articles

Cowfoot Porridge How to cook this alternative Nigerian dish
DIY How to cook okra plantain porridge
DIY How to make Ji Mmanu (Palm oil yam)
Sallah Vegetable and shrimp sauce for the holiday
DIY How to cook Nigerian fried beans
DIY How to make your own starch
DIY How to make Nigerian peppered fish
DIY How to make gbegiri soup
DIY How to cook Ofe Onugbu [Bitterleaf Soup]
DIY How to make chicken and cabbage fried rice

Travel, Arts & Culture

The 7 countries in North Africa
Africa The 7 countries in North Africa
Britain should return all stolen artifacts back to Nigeria
Pulse Opinion Britain should unconditionally return all stolen artifacts back to Nigeria
How to cook Cowfoot Porridge
Cowfoot Porridge How to cook this alternative Nigerian dish
Know the 10 Southern Africa countries
Africa Know the 10 Southern Africa countries