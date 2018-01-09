Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to cook egusi soup

Food Recipe Ever thought of cooking egusi soup? Here's how

Everyone can enjoy egusi soup. However, it is mostly enjoyed by those from the southern part of Nigeria.

Egusi soup play

Egusi soup

(ingarcade.com)
Time

45 minutes

50 minutes

Recipe category

Food

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

cooking

Nutrition

Egusi soup contains 462 Calories, 28g Fat, 1,815mg Sodium, 13g Total carbs, 4g Dietry Fiber, 4g Sugar and 43g Protein

Recipe ingredients

500g Egusi (Melon) seeds
3 cooking spoons red palm oil
Meat
Fish: dry fish and stockfish
2 tablespoons ground crayfish
Pepper and Salt (to taste)
Pumpkin leaves or bitter leaf
3 small stock cubes
1 small ogiri okpei (optional)

 

Recipe instruction

  1. Pour the red palm oil into a dry pot and set on the stove/gas cooker to heat. As soon as the oil melts, add the ground egusi and start frying. If the oil is not congealed, add the egusi as soon as the oil is translucent. Mix the ground egusi with oil till every grain of egusi turns yellow.

  2. Start stirring the egusi on low to medium heat. Keep stir-frying for about 10 minutes.

  3. Add the meat/fish stock (water from cooking the fish and meat) little by little while still stirring the egusi. When the stock is exhausted and you feel that the soup is still too thick, you can start adding hot water in the same way till you get the consistency you want. If your choice of vegetable is bitter leaf, add it at this time.

  4. Cover the pot and cook for 20 minutes, stirring at intervals. Also, top up the water when necessary. If you don't stir it, it will burn. The egusi is done when you notice that the oil has separated from the mix.

  5. Add the ground crayfish and pepper. Stir and add the Nigerian pumpkin leaves or spinach (alternative).

  6. Stir very well and add the cooked stockfish, shaki and meat.

  7. Add salt if necessary.

  8. Cover and leave to simmer.

Recipe yield

Egusi soup is a kind of soup thickened with the ground seeds and it is counted among the popular soups in West Africa, with considerable local variation.

Besides the seeds, water, and oil, egusi soup typically contains vegetables, seasonings and meat.

The perfect swallow for Egusi Soup is pounded yam. You can also serve it with Eba, Agidi, Amala, Semolina or Fufu.

ALSO READ: How would you like a bowl of this peppered kpomo for appetiser?

 

 

Food Recipe How to cook coconut rice
Duke Oreva

Duke Oreva I am an adherent of Freedom, a faithful of Beauty and a believer of Oneness. Off these three, nothing else is fixed about me.

