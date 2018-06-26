How to avoid drinking dirty water while travelling

news

Travelling to continents like Africa and Asia can pose a health risk when it comes to safe and reliable drinking water.

Why is it like this? Well, almost all the freshwater bodies in Africa are polluted or contaminated at least to some extent. It is also very expensive to construct and maintain an infrastructure to bring fresh water from different regions for people who need it.

A host of infections can be transmitted via contaminated water and food. These are spread by faecal-oral route and includes common microbes that cause travellers’ diarrhoea, dysentery, typhoid, cholera and various intestinal worms. But, true water-borne outbreaks of gastrointestinal disease are rare. If a traveller in good health swallows cholera-contaminated water, they are unlikely to get ill.

Take care to always do this few things before drinking water you are unsure of.

1. Filter It

Bacteria carrying bugs and worms’ eggs are easily taken out through filtration. The sole way to achieve clear safe water is through a mix of filtration and chemical treatment.

2. Boil It

The easiest and most ancient method of water purification. If you have a portable stove bring water to a good rolling boil to kill pretty much everything.

Boiled water can take care of all diseases except BSE (mad cow disease) and gas gangrene, both of which you’re rather unlikely to encounter.

Also be wary of where the ice you are being served comes from. Ice is often handled with unwashed hands and is potentially risky, so if you want a cold drink, it is always best to buy a bottled one.

3. Use Chemical Purifiers

Chemical purifiers and tablets will kill Hepatitis A virus and most bacteria. Chlorine-based purifiers and iodine work well.

Not only is chlorine deemed safe, it can assure you of clear water and has many alternatives.

Add four drops of tincture of iodine or Lugol’s iodine to a litre of water, shake and leave to stand for at least 20 minutes. Double the concentration or leave it for much longer if the water is not clear.