How to apply for and renew a Nigerian visa

Coming to Nigeria and not part of the ECOWAS countries? You are required to have a visa before entry into the country even if you would be staying for just for 10 days.

To get a Nigerian Visa you would be required to visit the home page of the Nigeria Immigration Portal and complete the visa application form . Then it is very important that your passport is valid for at least six months from the scheduled expiry of the visa, and one blank page must be made available for the Nigerian stamp.

You would be required to take your visa payment receipts, passport and other documents to the Nigerian Embassy in your Country of abode on your slated interview date for your Visa.

Getting a tourist visa

You need a passport valid for at least 6 months, a completed visa application form, two recent passport size photographs and a letter of invitation from a company/host in Nigeria accepting immigration responsibility. Visitors are also required to show evidence of sufficient funds, visa payment receipt and Visa acknowledgement receipt.

Getting a business visa

Almost the same as getting a tourist visa except self-sponsored businessmen may not require a Letter of Invitation but will be required to show evidence of sufficient funds.

Temporary Work Permit

You need a passport with at least 6 months validity, a printed copy of your completed application form for a visitors pass, two recent passport size photographs and a copy of the Letter of Approval from Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service.

Subject to Regularization (STR)

Passport with at least 6 months validity, a completed visa form in quadruplicate with four recent passport photographs, four copies of letter of Expatriate Quota Approval from Ministry of Interior, four copies of credentials, certificates and curriculum vitae, all vetted by a relevant official of Nigerian High Commission/Embassy (English Certified translated copy where applicable). You also need four copies of Offer Letter of Employment, four copies of Letter of Acceptance of employment, signed by expatriate Nigeria Immigration Service Visa Payment Receipt and Visa Acknowledgement Receipt.