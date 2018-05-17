Here's how to cook the delicious Ofe Nsala soup

news

30 minutes

Food

Local

cooking

1 medium-sized Cat Fish 5 small sized raw yam cubes or yam powder 2 tablespoonful chopped Utazi Leaves 1 tablespoonful ground Crayfish 1 teaspoonful Ogiri or Iru (locust beans) 1 tablespoonful chopped Onions

Chili pepper (to taste) 1-2 Knorr cubes Salt (to taste)

Cook the meat or dried fish with onions, Knorr cube, and salt to taste; cook until done and set aside. Peel the yam cubes and boil until soft, then pound to a smooth paste, using a mortar and pestle. If what you have is yam powder, boil some hot water, add the powder and stir continuously until you get a smooth paste. Set the yam paste aside for later use. Next, place the catfish into a pot, pour enough water to cover it, add the chopped onions, Knorr cube, and salt to taste. Cook for about 10-15 minutes or until the fish is almost done. Now, add the pepper, crayfish and ogiri/iru. Also, add the yam paste bit by bit and leave the soup to cook until the paste is completely dissolved and the fish is well done. Add the utazi leaves, taste for salt and simmer for 30 seconds

Ofe Nsala is delicious soup and it can be enjoyed by everyone.

Ofe Nsala is a traditional Igbo white Soup. It is easy to make and simply delicious; it is made with small pieces of yam with utazi leaves. The soup originates from the Eastern part of Nigeria and it is popular in the country.