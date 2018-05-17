Here's how to cook the delicious Ofe Nsala soup

Ofe Nsala is a traditional Igbo white Soup. It is easy to make and simply delicious; it is made with small pieces of yam with utazi leaves.
|1 medium-sized Cat Fish
|5 small sized raw yam cubes or yam powder
|2 tablespoonful chopped Utazi Leaves
|1 tablespoonful ground Crayfish
|1 teaspoonful Ogiri or Iru (locust beans)
|1 tablespoonful chopped Onions
|Chili pepper (to taste)
|1-2 Knorr cubes
|Salt (to taste)
Ofe Nsala is delicious soup and it can be enjoyed by everyone.
Ofe Nsala is a traditional Igbo white Soup. It is easy to make and simply delicious; it is made with small pieces of yam with utazi leaves. The soup originates from the Eastern part of Nigeria and it is popular in the country.
