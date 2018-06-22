Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Health benefits of Turmeric

Eating Right Health benefits of Turmeric

It’s inexpensive, mild in taste, and benefits every system in the body.

  • Published:
Health benefits of Turmeric play

Health benefits of Turmeric

(Health line)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Turmeric is a very powerful plant that has been used by Indians as an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antiseptic.

Adding Turmeric to your diet is one of the best things you can do for your long-term health. It’s inexpensive, mild in taste, and benefits every system in the body.

Turmeric play It’s inexpensive, mild in taste, and benefits every system in the body. (Fitness world)

ALSO READ: Health benefits of watermelon

Below are turmerics health benefits:

1. Prevents indigestion and heartburn

Turmeric's main component, curcumin works with the gallbladder, stimulating it to make bile, which helps with digestion. In Germany, turmeric can be prescribed for digestive problems. Turmeric may help relief an upset stomach, bloating and gas. Turmeric may also help reduce the occurrence of irritable bowel syndrome in people who are otherwise healthy.

2. Heart disease

Studies have shown that curcumin may help prevent the buildup of plaque that can clog arteries and lead to heart attacks and strokes.

Turmeric play Studies have shown that curcumin may help prevent the buildup of plaque that can clog arteries (Fashion lady)

ALSO READ: 10 most surprising high-fibre foods

3. Fights cancer

Due to turmeric’s powerful antioxidant properties, it fights cancer-causing free radicals, reducing or preventing some of the damage they can cause.

Studies have indicated that curcumin may help prevent or treat several types of cancer including prostate, skin and colon.

4. Helps your arthritis

Turmeric may be helpful with osteoarthritis, a type of arthritis. Some research has shown that taking turmeric extract can ease the pain of osteoarthritis. In one study, turmeric worked about as well as ibuprofen for relieving osteoarthritis pain.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is a lifestyle reporter at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Mauritius Country moves to sell citizenship and passportsbullet
2 The cheapest countries to buy a citizenship frombullet
3 Africa The most spoken languages on the continentbullet

Related Articles

Eating Right Health benefits of dates
Healthy Eating Health benefits of lettuce
Eating Right Health benefits of Irish potatoes
Healthy Living Health benefits of African Walnut
Healthy Eating Why you should ditch watermelon for golden melon
Eating Right Health benefits of eggplant
DIY Different detox recipes for you
Eating Right Health benefits of Kola nut
Healthy Living Health benefits of pawpaw
Healthy Foods Health benefits of soursop

Travel, Arts & Culture

How to cook Ji Akpurakpu [Yam Balls]
Eastern Recipes How to cook Ji Akpurakpu [Yam Balls]
The 7 countries in North Africa
Africa The 7 countries in North Africa
Britain should return all stolen artifacts back to Nigeria
Pulse Opinion Britain should unconditionally return all stolen artifacts back to Nigeria
How to cook Cowfoot Porridge
Cowfoot Porridge How to cook this alternative Nigerian dish