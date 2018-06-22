Health benefits of Turmeric

news

Turmeric is a very powerful plant that has been used by Indians as an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antiseptic.

Adding Turmeric to your diet is one of the best things you can do for your long-term health. It’s inexpensive, mild in taste, and benefits every system in the body.

Below are turmerics health benefits:

1. Prevents indigestion and heartburn

Turmeric's main component, curcumin works with the gallbladder, stimulating it to make bile, which helps with digestion. In Germany, turmeric can be prescribed for digestive problems. Turmeric may help relief an upset stomach, bloating and gas. Turmeric may also help reduce the occurrence of irritable bowel syndrome in people who are otherwise healthy.

2. Heart disease

Studies have shown that curcumin may help prevent the buildup of plaque that can clog arteries and lead to heart attacks and strokes.

3. Fights cancer

Due to turmeric’s powerful antioxidant properties, it fights cancer-causing free radicals, reducing or preventing some of the damage they can cause.

Studies have indicated that curcumin may help prevent or treat several types of cancer including prostate, skin and colon.

4. Helps your arthritis

Turmeric may be helpful with osteoarthritis, a type of arthritis. Some research has shown that taking turmeric extract can ease the pain of osteoarthritis. In one study, turmeric worked about as well as ibuprofen for relieving osteoarthritis pain.