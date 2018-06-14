Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Cocaine, marijuana, heroin allowed for 2018 world cup

World Cup 2018 Cocaine, marijuana, heroin allowed in Russia

Spectators will need to provide authentic medical paperwork from a verified-nurse or doctor.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cocaine, marijuana, heroin, codeine allowed for 2018 world cup play

Cocaine, marijuana, heroin, codeine allowed for 2018 world cup
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Fans travelling to Russia for the World Cup will be allowed to carry cocaine, cannabis, heroin and even codeine.

However, you would need a legitimate doctors note. Spectators will need to provide authentic medical paperwork from a verified-nurse or doctor.

Here are the TV stations that will show the World Cup matches in Nigeria play Russia's World Cup organizing committee released a statement to The Moscow Times saying security will be tasked with verifying the authenticity of drug prescriptions (Bobcat Times)

 

The Eurasian Economic Union, which involves countries such as Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, allows for certain narcotics to be brought into the country with supporting medical documents written in English or Russian language, The Moscow Times reports.

Russia's World Cup organizing committee released a statement to The Moscow Times saying security will be tasked with verifying the authenticity of drug prescriptions.

play FIFA rules also allow fans to bring the narcotics into the stadium if they have a prescription for the drug and are in their original packaging. (Business matters)

 

ALSO READ: 10 mind blowing facts about Russia

"Security officers will monitor the enforcement of rules for carrying prescription drugs to stadium grounds at checkpoints. The full list of substances allowed into Russia as it hosts the World Cup events between June 14 to July 15 will allow for cocaine, codeine, morphine, amphetamines and cannabis," the organizing committee said.

FIFA rules also allow fans to bring the narcotics into the stadium if they have a prescription for the drug and are in their original packaging.

A special law enforcement agency is to be put together by World Cup committee to verify supporter's paperwork and ensure that it is all legitimate.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is a lifestyle reporter at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Healthy Eating 10 most surprising high-fibre foodsbullet
2 Healthy Living Health benefits of African Walnutbullet
3 DIY How to cook Nigerian fried beansbullet

Related Articles

Azerbaijan You won't find weed if you travel to Ganja
2018 World Cup 7 things to see and do in Russia
2018 World Cup How to get to Russia for the tournament
World 10 mind blowing facts about Russia
World Cup 2018 Listen to 7 of the best FIFA soccer event songs
Guy Smarts Get in World Cup shape with this lower body workout
World Cup 2018 Who and who will be performing at opening ceremony?
Sports There are just 8 countries with a legit shot to win the World Cup
World Cup 2018 5 things to know about Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup

Travel, Arts & Culture

Ostrich at the park
FUNAAB Zoo A brief walk into Abeokuta zoological gardens
Health benefits of Irish potatoes
Eating Right Health benefits of Irish potatoes
You won't find weed if you travel to Ganja
Azerbaijan You won't find weed if you travel to Ganja
Beautiful lakes to visit in Nigeria
Where To Go Beautiful lakes to visit in Nigeria