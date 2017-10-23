A Millennials guide to being young in Lagos

Being a millennial in Lagos means you are rarely understood by your parents, bosses and even the society.

Nigerian millennials want to explore, they dare to be different and have the air of zero f*cks given around them. We dress differently, want to be 'woke', always digital and very controversial.

They honestly don't care how you feel about them and to understand them you need to understand that millennials grew up in an electronics-filled, online and socially-networked world.

We see nothing wrong in being nut cases and to understand us, you need to do these:

1. Attend raves

You can't be a millennial if you haven't been to at least a rave party in three months.

A rave is an electronic music dance party that lasts all night. It can feature performances from DJs or live music performers. Raves usually take place in dark rooms filled with laser lights and strobes.

Try attending Element House at COVA to experience this.

2. We do not like to be labelled

A photo by @amaraworldwide, styled by @iamdasidy and makeup by @j0rdanna A post shared by A Nasty Boy (@anastyboy_) on Sep 18, 2017 at 1:07am PDT

Millennials just have to be unconventional and rebellious about everything. And one thing they really will not accept, apparently, is labels. Nigerian millennials want to be free to do what they want to do. They detest rules and labels that hold back their creativity. We do not like to be tagged as just one thing.

3. We are digital artists

Raised in a digital, media-saturated world, millennials are digital natives. We have mastered the art of digital experiences for education, work, art, entertainment and experiences.

We would rather take our courses online than go to school. We would rather work online, meet new people online, play online than the conventional way.

4. Millennials are more interested in spirituality than religion

In the Gathering of Goddesses, is an eruption of dazzling joyful vibrations! #emo#8J+TuA==## @fitnesscareer A post shared by Marleya (@yogamarleya) on Sep 26, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

You might not have noticed but interest in spirituality has been booming in recent years while interest in religion plummets, especially among millennials.

Majority of millennials now believe it is not necessary to believe in God to have good morals, good friends and good vices. This is because they are a generation that grew up in a world of environmental destruction, large and oppressive governments, and toxic social and religious structures, all of which seem too big to change, so they connect on a spiritual level.

5. Millennials are very openminded

@naoserati Spring 18, photography by @jonathan_kope, styling by @crustychic, grooming by @suaaddartistry, model @paulbradely from @20modelmanagement A post shared by A Nasty Boy (@anastyboy_) on Oct 12, 2017 at 2:41am PDT

As the most ethnically diverse generation, Millennials tend to be tolerant of difference.

A typical Nigerian millennial does not care if his friends are gay, lesbians or effeminate. We are very openminded and try not to let our beliefs influence our friendship with these people.

6. Millennials take up new sports

Wobbly legs First day of lessons and it went well @gpsurfing @adrenalinelagos A post shared by Omotolani Odumade (@thatgaltolani) on May 28, 2017 at 12:20am PDT

From surfing to jet skiing, mountain climbing and skydiving, Nigerian millennials want to do it all.

Having been raised under the mantra "follow your dreams", they tend to be confident, entitled and narcissistic.

7. What is privacy?

Millennials are generally comfortable with the idea of a public Internet life. Privacy, in their eyes, is mostly about who sees your online shares. This comfort with social media means they are good at self-promotion and fostering connections through online media.

8. The average millennial wants to be woke

They ain't regular. They listen to 'woke' music, go for woke parties, love alternative artists, welcome the idea of house music and see weed as a normal way of life.

9. They don't sleep

****#Wild #wild #wild**** #Tbt 16-07-17 A post shared by Omotolani Odumade (@thatgaltolani) on Jul 17, 2017 at 1:14am PDT

What is sleep? If we're not venting on social media or partying for two days straight, we are probably at the beach with friends trying to pop pills, smoke weed or trying to stay woke.

10. We do not like politics

Politics is a dead man's game that we have no concern in. Do not even mention the word politics to a Nigerian millennial it makes us crazy. Especially because we feel like we can't change anything about it, we would rather stay out of it.

Nigerian millennials have a general apathy to the affairs of the nation and its leaders.