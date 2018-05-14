7 African countries you never knew you wanted to visit

Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Africa is a continent of natural wonders and breathtaking scenery to explore.

From Djibouti to Zimbabwe, Africa has a lot of countries you probably never think of when planning a visit.

Africa is a continent of natural wonders and breathtaking scenery to explore. Make sure to add at least some of the following destinations to your list to see some of the most beautiful and unique sights Africa has to offer.

1. Djibouti

The fascinating landscape has extinct volcanoes, canyons and there are also many options for activities like diving and hiking

Djibouti is a small country, mostly French- and Arabic-speaking, of dry shrublands, volcanic formations and beaches. It's home to one of the saltiest bodies of water in the world, the low-lying Lake Assal, in the Danakil Desert.

The fascinating landscape has extinct volcanoes, canyons and there are also many options for activities like diving and hiking.

2. Malawi

The lake is filled with exciting activities like snorkelling, diving, and canoeing

 

Malawi is home to Africa's third largest lake, Lake Malawi. The lake is filled with exciting activities like snorkelling, diving, and canoeing.

Malawi also has loads more on offer from hiking its highlands to visiting its wildlife reserve.

3. Morocco

Marrakech, Morocco Deserts, ancient structures, amazing food and an ocean waiting to be explored

 

Morocco should be everyone's must-visit African country. This diverse country offers something for everyone. Deserts, ancient structures, amazing food and an ocean waiting to be explored.

4. Republic of Congo

The Congo is definitely an off-the-beaten-track, adventure holiday destination


The Republic of Congo can be called the ecotourism capital of Africa. The country's forest is home to large herds of elephant, chimps, and a large population of gorillas. The Congo is definitely an off-the-beaten-track, adventure holiday destination.

5. Tanzania

Zanzibar, Tanzania The country is unlike any other country on the continent

 

Tanzania, home to Mount Kilimanjaro, is known for its wildlife and incredible beaches. The country is unlike any other country on the continent.

6. Tunisia

White buildings in Sidi Bou Said, Tunisia Sidi Bou Said, Carthage, Tunis, should definitely be on a must-see list

 

This North-African country has a beautiful shoreline and blue and white buildings that are characteristic of the picturesque town of Sidi Bou Said.

Sidi Bou Said, Carthage, Tunis, should definitely be on a must-see list. The town has been visited by many artists including Paul Klee and Henri Matisse.

7. Zimbabwe

Victoria Falls Also get to see the magnificent Victoria Falls, the largest waterfall in the world

 

Hwange National Park is the largest reserve in the country and home to the largest surviving wild-dog population on the planet.

Also get to see the magnificent Victoria Falls, the largest waterfall in the world.

