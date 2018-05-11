Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 charming towns and cities in Africa

Guides 5 charming towns and cities in Africa

The continent is also home to charming towns and cities rich in history and culture.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 charming towns and cities in Africa play

5 charming towns and cities in Africa

(Trazee Travel)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Africa is not just about "the big five", stunning deserts and savannahs.

The continent is also home to charming towns and cities rich in history and culture. Below are 5 must-visit towns and cities in Africa.

ALSO READ: 7 beautiful paradise islands to visit in Africa

1. Cape Town, South Africa

play The city is so vibrant and colourful with stunning beaches, beautiful mountains and vineyards (Telegraph)

 

Cape Town seems to be everyone's favourite. The city is so vibrant and colourful with stunning beaches, beautiful mountains and vineyards.

You can take a cable car ride to the top of Table Mountain at sunrise or sunset to take in the beautiful views.

2. Lamu, Kenya

play Tourists can spend some time around the beautiful, narrow alleys in the old town (Wikipedia)

 

Lamu is another very laid-back coastal town in Kenya. It is one of Africa’s best-preserved Swahili settlements and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Tourists can spend some time around the beautiful, narrow alleys in the old town. They can also relax at the nearby Shela Beach.

3. Essaouira, Morocco

play It is the perfect spot to windsurf and kitesurf and guarantees moments of peace and tranquillity (Lonely Planet)

ALSO READ: 7 crazy things to do in Africa before you turn 30

Essaouira is one of the most beautiful towns to visit on the continent. The city boasts ancient medina and lustrous fortifications that date back to the 18th century, miles of stunning beaches, and a charming harbour and fish market to stroll around.

It is the perfect spot to windsurf and kitesurf and guarantees moments of peace and tranquillity.

4. Stone Town, Tanzania

play This Swahili coastal trading town is classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site ( World All Details)

 

Expect extravagant houses with carved wooden doors, winding alleys, a palace, narrow streets, and bazaars.

Stone Town is a really fascinating place to wander around. This Swahili coastal trading town is classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It combines a fascinating and rich history with beautiful white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters.

5. Windhoek, Namibia

play This is a tidy and modern city with stunning pastel-painted buildings and traditional German houses. (The Biveros Effect)

 

Windhoek is Namibia’s largest city and capital. This is a tidy and modern city with stunning pastel-painted buildings and traditional German houses.

The ambience there is usually laid-back. Modern skyscrapers, neo-baroque cathedrals and German ‘castles’ dominate the city’s skyline.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 DIY Make pounded yam with a blender with these easy stepsbullet
2 Palm Oil Health benefits of Palm Kernel Oilbullet
3 Traditions 7 strange traditions across Africabullet

Related Articles

Travel Guide 7 West African gems you should add to your bucket list
See Africa 7 beautiful paradise islands to visit in Africa
Mama Africa 10 stunning photos that show Africa's beauty
Weird Visit the upside down houses of Morocco
Guides & Tips How to navigate transport in Nigeria
Bucket List 7 crazy things to do in Africa before you turn 30
Bucket List 5 life-changing things to do in Africa
Travel Tips 5 things you can only buy in Nigeria
Travel Guide Traditions only Nigerians can understand
Travel Guide Do these 5 things and get arrested in Nigeria

Travel, Arts & Culture

Chef Fregz set to cook up a storm in Paris
Nigerian Creative Arts Exchange Chef Fregz set to cook up a storm in Paris
Health benefits of watermelon
Food & Health Health benefits of watermelon
7 West African gems you should add to your bucket list
Travel Guide 7 West African gems you should add to your bucket list
How to cook Miyan Kuka (Baobab leaves)
Hausa Food Recipe How to cook Miyan Kuka (Baobab leaves)