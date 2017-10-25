Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 best places to live in Lagos

5 best places to live in Lagos

We'll be ranking this based on crime and safety, accessibility, quiet and peaceful domain and ideal environment for families.

Currently planning on moving or buying a house in Lagos? Then you should consider this places in Lagos, especially if you have kids.

We'll be ranking this based on schools, crime and safety, accessibility, quiet and peaceful domain and ideal environment for families.

1. Ikoyi

Ikoyi is one of the best neighbourhoods on the coveted Lagos Island.  It has some great schools and plenty of choices to make a pick from, from nursery through secondary. Crime and safety rank favourably, and the quiet and peaceful feel of the place makes for just the ideal environment for families.

2. Yaba

Yaba located on Lagos mainland is known as the Silicon Valley of Nigeria. Majority of internet start-ups like Co-Creation hub, Andela and others has turned Yaba to one of the most sought-after locations.

Yaba may not be better than many places in terms of housing and economics, but it has good public schools and generally an ideal environment for families. The nightlife is unlike any other, with trendy eateries, hip bars and stylish clubs aplenty.

It also accommodates major schools in Lagos like The University of Lagos located in Akoka, Queens College and Yaba College of Technology making Yaba a place for the younger generation.

3. Ikeja

Ikeja is regarded as the central business district of Lagos. It houses most government parastatals with both the Governor’s office and government house located in Ikeja.

Ikeja is also a highly industrial area with several companies and really good schools.

Let's not fail to mention the Government Residential Areas that are very conducive for your children.

4. Magodo

Although Magodo lies toward the outskirts of Lagos in close proximity to Ikeja and Ojodu Berger. Magodo is basically a residential area that is known to be home to some affluent people of society.

It may not be better than many places in terms of accessibility, but it has good public schools and generally an ideal environment for families.

5. Lekki - Ajah

Lekki to Ajah axis is another area in Lagos that offers an excellent setting for families looking to settle in the state.

Ajah might sound like some remote middle-of-nowhere place, but it actually does offer some great employment opportunities.

When you throw in additional perks such as friendly residents, great schools and jobs that are just around the corner, and top-notch medical facilities, you couldn’t wish for more.

