15 keto-friendly dessert recipes because life sucks without sweets

Thanks to avocados and coconut sugar, these brownies make the keto cut.

Keto Avocado Brownies

Thanks to avocados and coconut sugar, these brownies make the keto cut.
 

Cookie Dough Keto Fat Bombs

The first two words are "cookie dough"; do you really need to know more?

Carrot Cake Keto Balls

I'd make a Bugs Bunny joke here, but I respect these too much.
 

Gluten-Free Low-Carb Spiced Keto Cookies

These babies are perfect for tea time (or anytime, TBH).

Keto Coconut Lime Bars

I'll be so disappointed if you don't bring these to a summer cookout.
 

Homemade Nutella Truffles

Guys! Nutella!
 

Keto Strawberry Rhubarb Crumble

Sry, mom; your strawberry rhubarb pie has been replaced.
 

Keto Chocolate Pots de Créme

These are so dreamy - or do we mean creamy? (We mean both.)

Keto Chocolate Truffles

BRB, crying tears of joy over these.

Chocolate Blueberry Clusters

Because you can't go wrong with berries and chocolate.

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cubes

Name a more iconic duo, we'll wait.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Bites

Chocolate? Peanut butter?? Cheesecake??? Sold!

Keto Coconut Macaroons

 

Keto Strawberry Cheesecake Mousse

Really though, who needs ice cream when you have this?

Keto Peanut Butter Cookies

Is it just me, or do these look exactly like Tagalongs?

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
