Zimbabwean TV personality looks stunning in Re Lagos

Miss Vimabi looked like spring personified in this unique and stylish outfit from exciting Nigerian label, Re Lagos.

  • Published:
(Instagram/ @miss__vimbai)
Miss Vimbai Mutinhiri has become quite the staple on the Nigerian entertainment scene. The stylish presenter always knows how to pull together a look and she wears the hell out of this colourful Re Lagos outfit and she looks stunning.

Vimbai, who recently joined the cast of Moments on Ebony Life TV looked like the epitome of spring in a lime green ruffle crop top and aso-oke skirt. Styled by celebrity stylist Rhoda Ebun, Vimbai was radiant in her chic outfit.

Re Lagos, formerly known as Re Bahia is a young Nigerian label which was established in the summer of 2009 by creative director Orire Omatsola.

Their minimalist aesthetic, driven by simplicity and elegance makes Re one of the most dynamic and exciting labels in Nigeria today. Her aesthetic is transformed collection to collection as Oririe herself constantly evolves and is inspired by various sources. Her clothes, however, remain wearable while still enhancing the feminine silhouette.

Orire Omatsola describes the Re Bahia woman as 'simple, elegant, confident, special and fun'. Every piece reflects the kind of woman that is confident to try something new and different which is exactly what Vimabi herself embodies.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

