The royal wedding is tomorrow and Meghan Markle's wedding dress is reportedly ready for its debut. After month's of speculation, we narrow down the options and ask, which designer will she wear for the Royal Wedding?

Apparently, sources have confirmed to that "Meghan’s wedding dress is finished and safely hidden at Windsor Castle." and the royal bride-to-be already gave the Queen a preview earlier this week.

While the designer is still a well-kept secret at this point, publications like the Daily Mail have hinted at luxury label Ralph & Russo. In early May, the Royal School of Needlework, which helped create Kate Middleton's wedding dress, posted the below tweet, highlighting the fact that Ralph & Russo's haute couture atelier team was visiting. The tweet was a big clue in the wedding dress mystery.

Meghan famously wore a N28m Ralph & Russo dress for her official engagement photos with Prince Harry. The hefty price tag sparked outrage with people claiming that it was to lavish a dress for the Royal Family.

In recent months, online betting sites have seen a frenzy of activity over Markle's dress designer, with Erdem, Roland Mouret, Jenny Packham, and Alexander McQueen who are the big favourites.

Bookmakers, Paddy Power revealed they'd had a 'flood of bets' on McQueen's fashion house designing the bridal gown, leading the odds to fall from16/1 to 8/1 and then into the two's. They said:

Our traders have been inundated with bets for McQueen to be the designer of Meghan's dress this morning. So much so they've had to suspend the betting,' a spokesperson said. 'Either someone sneaky knows something, or there's plenty of shrewd punters who are up on their fashion knowledge.

Meghan's good friend Roland Mouret, In a recent interview with WWD, remained rather coy about his role in designing the former actress' bridal gown for her big day at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. He said, 'Mmmmm, I don't want to say. No comment. It's…there is no comment on that. She's a friend. And that's…I can't say.'

In another interview with the New York Post, he added: 'Meghan knows really well what she likes and the main thing with Meghan is to listen to her and work in collaboration with her.'

When pressed for more details, he replied: 'I've already said too much.'

Well, it's probably one of the best-kept secrets in Royal Wedding history and we await eagerly for the big reveal tomorrow.

Judging by the choices Meghan has made so far and how different her style is from Kate Middleton, we are sure that it's going to be something unique and very special.