These celebrities did not come to play on the red carpet

CFDA Awards 2018 These celebrities did not come to play on the red carpet

The equivalent of the fashion Oscars took place last night and these celebrities, models and insiders looked sensational.

  • Published:
Take a look at the best dressed celebrities at the CFDA Awards 2018

Take a look at the best dressed celebrities at the CFDA Awards 2018

(Harpers Bazaar)
The CFDA Awards are known as the Oscars of the fashion industry where the best and brightest talents in fashion are honoured. For the second year in a row, Raf Simons for Calvin Klein won for Womenswear Designer of the Year and a whole host of celebrities, models and industry insiders came out to celebrate and they did not come to play when it came to the red carpet.

Most of us are still reeling from the night of high-octane glamour that was the Met Gala and now we are faced with another big fashion night out. The CFDA awards may not have the over-the-top drama we have come to associate with the Met but that doesn't make it any less important. In fact, the CFDA Awards are arguably the most important awards in fashion. It's a time to celebrate the industry, and the people who define it.

This year's event was held in Brooklyn, New York for the first time ever and it was a night crowned by a lot of 'firsts'. Kim Kardashian was the first ever recipient of the newest 'Influencer Award' category for her tireless work in the social space and like her or loathe her, one has to admit the award was very well-deserved.

Issa Rae was also the first black woman to host the prestigious awards. The funny girl looked stunning as she arrived at her historic hosting gig in a sparkling blue gown looking every inch the big time star she has grown into.

This year's red carpet was a veritable who's who of the industry and as expected, the red carpet transformed into a catwalk as stars paraded in a plethora of designers.

Take a look at those who killed the red carpet below!

Naomi Campbell makes an entrance in a red fringe Calvin Klein dress

Naomi Campbell makes an entrance in a red fringe Calvin Klein dress

(Daily Mail)

Chanel Iman shows off her growing bump at the CFDA Awards

Chanel Iman shows off her growing bump at the CFDA Awards

(Daily Mail)

 

Ciara looks sensational in a de-constructed tuxedo dress

Ciara looks sensational in a de-constructed tuxedo dress.

(Daily Mail)

Issa Rae, the host of the night, wearing a sparkling blue dress

Issa Rae, the host of the night, wearing a sparkling blue dress

(Daily Mail)

 

Joan Small wearing a white crop top and hot pink skirt to the CFDA Awards

Joan Small wearing a white crop top and hot pink skirt to the CFDA Awards

(Daily Mail)

 

Jourdan Dunn in a floral midi dress at the CFDA Awards

Jourdan Dunn in a floral midi dress at the CFDA Awards

(Daily Mail)

 

Kendall Jenner at the CFDA Awards

Kendall Jenner at the CFDA Awards

(Daily Mail)

 

Kourtney Jenner wears a diamante power suit to the CFDA awards

Kourtney Jenner wears a diamante power suit to the CFDA awards

(Daily Mail)

Emily Ratajkowski wears a lace and floral bustier dress to CFDA Awards

Emily Ratajkowski wears a lace and floral bustier dress to CFDA Awards

(Daily Mail)

 

Cate Blanchette wears an asymmetrical dress to the CFDA awards

Cate Blanchette wears an asymmetrical dress to the CFDA awards

(Daily Mail)

List of Winners at CFDA Awards 2018

Swarovski Award for Positive Change
Diane Von Furstenburg

Members Salute
Ralph Lauren

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award
Narciso Rodriguez

Founder’s Award
Carolina Herrera

International Award
Donatella Versace

Media Award
Edward Enninful

Fashion Icon Award
Naomi Campbell

Influencer Award
Kim Kardashian West

Accessory Designer of the Year
Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen, The Row

Menswear Designer of the Year
Supreme

Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent
Sander Lak, Sies Marjan

Womenswear Designer of the Year
Raf Simons, Calvin Klein

Image
