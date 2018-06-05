These celebrities did not come to play on the red carpet

news

The CFDA Awards are known as the Oscars of the fashion industry where the best and brightest talents in fashion are honoured. For the second year in a row, Raf Simons for Calvin Klein won for Womenswear Designer of the Year and a whole host of celebrities, models and industry insiders came out to celebrate and they did not come to play when it came to the red carpet.

Most of us are still reeling from the night of high-octane glamour that was the Met Gala and now we are faced with another big fashion night out. The CFDA awards may not have the over-the-top drama we have come to associate with the Met but that doesn't make it any less important. In fact, the CFDA Awards are arguably the most important awards in fashion. It's a time to celebrate the industry, and the people who define it.

This year's event was held in Brooklyn, New York for the first time ever and it was a night crowned by a lot of 'firsts'. Kim Kardashian was the first ever recipient of the newest 'Influencer Award' category for her tireless work in the social space and like her or loathe her, one has to admit the award was very well-deserved.

Issa Rae was also the first black woman to host the prestigious awards . The funny girl looked stunning as she arrived at her historic hosting gig in a sparkling blue gown looking every inch the big time star she has grown into.

This year's red carpet was a veritable who's who of the industry and as expected, the red carpet transformed into a catwalk as stars paraded in a plethora of designers.

Take a look at those who killed the red carpet below!

List of Winners at CFDA Awards 2018

Swarovski Award for Positive Change

Diane Von Furstenburg

Members Salute

Ralph Lauren

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award

Narciso Rodriguez

Founder’s Award

Carolina Herrera

International Award

Donatella Versace

Media Award

Edward Enninful

Fashion Icon Award

Naomi Campbell

Influencer Award

Kim Kardashian West

Accessory Designer of the Year

Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen, The Row

Menswear Designer of the Year

Supreme

Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent

Sander Lak, Sies Marjan

Womenswear Designer of the Year

Raf Simons, Calvin Klein