These celebrities did not come to play on the red carpet

The equivalent of the fashion Oscars took place last night and these celebrities, models and insiders looked sensational.
Most of us are still reeling from the night of high-octane glamour that was the Met Gala and now we are faced with another big fashion night out. The CFDA awards may not have the over-the-top drama we have come to associate with the Met but that doesn't make it any less important. In fact, the CFDA Awards are arguably the most important awards in fashion. It's a time to celebrate the industry, and the people who define it.
This year's event was held in Brooklyn, New York for the first time ever and it was a night crowned by a lot of 'firsts'. Kim Kardashian was the first ever recipient of the newest 'Influencer Award' category for her tireless work in the social space and like her or loathe her, one has to admit the award was very well-deserved.
Issa Rae was also the first black woman to host the prestigious awards. The funny girl looked stunning as she arrived at her historic hosting gig in a sparkling blue gown looking every inch the big time star she has grown into.
This year's red carpet was a veritable who's who of the industry and as expected, the red carpet transformed into a catwalk as stars paraded in a plethora of designers.
Take a look at those who killed the red carpet below!
Swarovski Award for Positive Change
Diane Von Furstenburg
Members Salute
Ralph Lauren
Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award
Narciso Rodriguez
Founder’s Award
Carolina Herrera
International Award
Donatella Versace
Media Award
Edward Enninful
Fashion Icon Award
Naomi Campbell
Influencer Award
Kim Kardashian West
Accessory Designer of the Year
Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen, The Row
Menswear Designer of the Year
Supreme
Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent
Sander Lak, Sies Marjan
Womenswear Designer of the Year
Raf Simons, Calvin Klein