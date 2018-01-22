news

Award season has hit full stride and next up we have the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 . A couple of weeks after the all-black affair at the 75th annual Golden Globes, we see some colour injected into the red carpet as the first guests start arriving.

A Unique Award Show

The Screen Actor's Guild which celebrates it's 24th year tonight is unique in that it is an evening for actors by actors. The Screen Actors Guild Awards are accolades given by the Screen Actors Guild‐ American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) to recognize outstanding performances in film and prime-time television. On December 4, 2017, it was announced that the award ceremony would have its first host ever in its twenty-four year history with actress Kristen Bell presiding over the award show. This significant new change symbolises the SAG awards moving towards being a more commercial award show.

The Black Carpet

The Golden Globes was the first award show of the season and in the wake of the sexual allegations plaguing Hollywood, it was only fair the platform was used to make a powerful statement. The #TimesUp initiative drew attention to the sexual harassment victims that have come out to accuse a whole host of powerful industry players of sexual misconduct.

The decision to wear black was a way of showing solidarity with the victims and opening the channels of dialogue on an important and difficult issue. In doing so, The Golden Globes red carpet was awash with black outfits. The SAG awards have taken their own stand by ensuring that the presenter line-up is all-female, a brilliant way to uplift the female acting and film community after a particularly difficult year.

The Arrivals

As we watched the first guests arrive at the SAG awards, it's exciting to see the variety of outfits as the dress code returns to regular scheduled programming. From actress Yara Shahidi channelling Diana Ross to the oh-so stylish Marsai Martin, it was truly a feast for the eyes!

Take a look!

Tracee Ellis Ross oozed old Hollywood glam in a gorgeous white Ralph and Russo gown. The dramatic dress with the cape effect was the complete opposite to Tracee's Golden Globes look. The angelic look was finished off with a pair of white Christian Louboutin heels.

Lupita Nyong'o looked absolutely chic in a strapless silver gown with feathers at the bottom. The simple column dress from Ralph and Russo was given a dramatic touch with the feathers and Lupita kept hair, make-up and jewelry to a minimum so the dress could shine. Lupita rarely gets it wrong and we love it!

Blackish actress and award season darling Marsai Martin looked every inch the little lady in this burgundy Miri Couture dress. The dress was age appropriate and fashion forward making sure Marsai, despite her small stature, made a huge impact.

Yara Shahidi broke away from the norm and instead of giving us a gown, gave us this super-dramatic Ralph Lauren jumpsuit. The Grown-ish actress, who revealed the show had just been picked up for a second season, shed her skin as a teen actress and showed that she is coming into her own as a young woman.

Australian actress Margot Robbie looked like a vision in this pale pink Mui Mui halterneck gown adorned with dainty ostrich feathers. It was a softer look in comparison to her Golden Globe's look and the actress looked positively angelic as her train glided along the red carpet.