Take a look at Tiwa Savage's viral-worthy outfits

Roc Nation signee, Tiwa Savage, has remained on headlines for her music, personal life as well as her fashion choices. Take a look at the Singer's viral-worthy outfits.

In May, Tiwa Savage appeared at Wizkid's show at the O2 Arena in London to perform alongside him and show support. This was a sweet gesture, but something else caught the attention of the public. She wore Coal N Terry ripped shorts, a white WW tee shirt, Alexander Wang shoes and of course, the trendy Off-White belt.

The controversial outfit received mixed reactions from her fans. Ever since, more eyes focused on her fashion style.

Earlier in May, however, the singer heat up London in a sporty leather LAPP fit and another in a Fendi turtle-neck tee, shorts and hip-high boots which received a lot praises from the public.

Still, even after all the criticism, Tiwa refuses to shy away from bold style choices and she continues to express herself through fashion. Here are some of her fire outfits.

