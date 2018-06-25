Pulse.ng logo
Take a look at Tiwa Savage's viral-worthy outfits

Tiwa Savage A look at the singer's viral-worthy outfits

From street style to centre stage, Tiwa Savage's style always has people talking.

A look at Tiwa Savage's viral-worthy outfits play

A look at Tiwa Savage's viral-worthy outfits

(Instagram/tiwasavage)
Roc Nation signee, Tiwa Savage, has remained on headlines for her music, personal life as well as her fashion choices. Take a look at the Singer's viral-worthy outfits.

In May, Tiwa Savage appeared at Wizkid's show at the O2 Arena in London to perform alongside him and show support. This was a sweet gesture, but something else caught the attention of the public. She wore Coal N Terry ripped shorts, a white WW tee shirt, Alexander Wang shoes and of course, the trendy Off-White belt.

Shorts @coalnterryvintage Tee @ww.wear Shoes @alexanderwangny @off____white belt

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on

The controversial outfit received mixed reactions from her fans. Ever since, more eyes focused on her fashion style.

Earlier in May, however, the singer heat up London in a sporty leather LAPP fit and another in a Fendi turtle-neck tee, shorts and hip-high boots which received a lot praises from the public.

#tiwasvibe #labalaba

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on

 

Still, even after all the criticism, Tiwa refuses to shy away from bold style choices and she continues to express herself through fashion. Here are some of her fire outfits.

#emo#8J+TuA==## @kymages__

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on

Soon Come .....

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on

Doesn#emo#4oCZ##t take much to make me smile #positivevibes

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on

 

