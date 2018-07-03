She Deluxe shows us how to be a 'Lady' with new collection

This collection draws inspiration from the fearless lady who refuses to let society dictate how she dresses and expresses herself.
The lookbook showcases pieces that are trendy and easy to wear for girls that love to add a feminine touch to their style.
According to the statement following the release:
In a society where women are not bold enough to wear certain designs with the fear of what could be said. The inspiration of the collection is gotten from that fearless lady, ready to find herself through clothes. The collection curated a story that shows a woman as not just beautiful. She is confident, she is strength, she is power, she is unique, she is “the lady”.
The spring collection features jumpsuits, dress, and pretty sets with dramatic yet wearable details in delicate shades.
Brand: @sheisdeluxe
Creative Direction: @esteemillz
Photography: @momodumedia
Model: @kingebere7
Makeup: @ladyrellamakeup .
Styling: @esteemillz