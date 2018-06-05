Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Here's why Lisa Folawiyo is the street style queen

Fashion Icon Here's why Lisa Folawiyo is the street style queen

If it's trending, trust Lisa Folawiyo to get her hands on it and style to perfection, making the sidewalk her catwalk.

  • Published:
Lisa Folawiyo is the street style queen, here she is posted up in a pair Mowalola jeans play

Lisa Folawiyo is the street style queen, here she is posted up in a pair Mowalola jeans

(Instagram/ lisafolawiyo)
When we talk about iconic Nigerian women occupying the fashion space, that conversation cannot be had without mentioning Lisa Folawiyo. The designer has become a style icon in her own right with her off-beat luxury style. Here's why Lisa Folawiyo is the street style queen.

With her signature single braids, cascading down her back, Lisa Folawiyo is effortless with her quirky, high-end style. The lauded designer who has achieved so much in her design career has also developed a personal style that is so unique and mind-blowing that she has attracted fans from all over the globe who flock to her Instagram for their style fix.

When the Dad trainer trend launched, many balked but not Lisa. Folawiyo grabbed herself a pair and showed us all the ways we could wear the tricky trend. That's why Lisa is so special, she has that innate knack of being able to tackle any trend and truly make it her own.

Cheeky Friday #vetements_official #balenciaga #ootd

A post shared by Lisa Folawiyo (@lisafolawiyo)

Sunday evenings..

A post shared by Lisa Folawiyo (@lisafolawiyo)

Tuesday evenings

A post shared by Lisa Folawiyo (@lisafolawiyo)

 

