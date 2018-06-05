news

When we talk about iconic Nigerian women occupying the fashion space, that conversation cannot be had without mentioning Lisa Folawiyo. The designer has become a style icon in her own right with her off-beat luxury style. Here's why Lisa Folawiyo is the street style queen.

With her signature single braids, cascading down her back, Lisa Folawiyo is effortless with her quirky, high-end style. The lauded designer who has achieved so much in her design career has also developed a personal style that is so unique and mind-blowing that she has attracted fans from all over the globe who flock to her Instagram for their style fix.

When the Dad trainer trend launched, many balked but not Lisa. Folawiyo grabbed herself a pair and showed us all the ways we could wear the tricky trend. That's why Lisa is so special, she has that innate knack of being able to tackle any trend and truly make it her own.

Cheeky Friday #vetements_official #balenciaga #ootd A post shared by Lisa Folawiyo (@lisafolawiyo) on Jun 1, 2018 at 11:31am PDT

Sunday evenings.. A post shared by Lisa Folawiyo (@lisafolawiyo) on May 13, 2018 at 12:51pm PDT

Tuesday evenings A post shared by Lisa Folawiyo (@lisafolawiyo) on May 8, 2018 at 1:46pm PDT

Lisa Folawiyo

Fashion designer Lisa Folawiyo is known for her creative use of ankara and traditional African fabrics which she successfully fuses with modern tailoring and beaded embellishments to create a unique and beautiful aesthetic . Since starting her label in 2005 which was then known as 'Jewel by Lisa', Lisa has been an important leader for the Nigerian fashion industry and inspired a whole host of Nigerian designers. Lisa regularly shows at global fashion weeks and has broken down the barriers for Nigerian designers to showcase their work on an international platform.

As well as achieving international recognition for her work, Lisa has successfully elevated traditional African prints, through her intricate beading and signature embellishment, making them relevant for a global audience. She has showrooms in both Nigeria and New York and her collections are stocked worldwide.