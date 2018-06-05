Fashion designer found dead at home age 55

news

The fashion world has been left reeling as it has been announced that fashion designer Kate Spade, age 55, was found dead at her home this morning.

Kate Spade, a wildly successful American designer who has over 140 retail stores across America alone was found dead at her New York apartment on Tuesday morning.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kate died from an apparent suicide. Officials say that she was found by her housekeeping staff at around 10:30am.

Sources say that the designer did leave a note at the scene but officials are not able to divulge any more information at this time because it is an ongoing investigation.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Kate's family at this difficult time and we will bring you updates as we get them.