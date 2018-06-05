Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Fashion designer found dead at home age 55

Kate Spade Fashion designer found dead at home age 55

New York designer Kate Spade found dead at home by housekeeping staff on Tuesday morning from an apparent suicide.

  • Published:
Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead from an apparent suicide play

Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead from an apparent suicide

(WBPF.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The fashion world has been left reeling as it has been announced that fashion designer Kate Spade, age 55, was found dead at her home this morning.

Kate Spade, a wildly successful American designer who has over 140 retail stores across America alone was found dead at her New York apartment on Tuesday morning.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kate died from an apparent suicide. Officials say that she was found by her housekeeping staff at around 10:30am.

 

Sources say that the designer did leave a note at the scene but officials are not able to divulge any more information at this time because it is an ongoing investigation.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Kate's family at this difficult time and we will bring you updates as we get them.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

Top 3

1 Toke Makinwa Media personality shows us how we can rock a stylish turbanbullet
2 Toke Makinwa 10 best looks of Lagos' style queen in recent timesbullet
3 World Cup 2018 See how your favourite stars are styling their Super...bullet

Related Articles

Bridal Fashion Keds and Kate Spade have released a sneaker collection specially for brides
Victoria's Secret Angels Karlie Kloss, Doutzen Kroe both hang up their wings
Mayowa Nicholas Nigerian model lands her first ever cover with Vogue Germany
Trending These Off-White belts are a must-have this season
Jeffrey Campbell Shoe brand to collaborate on capsule collection with plus size model Luhshawnay
Burna Boy Afrofusion artist opens up in new interview with SSENSE
Virgil Abloh Who is the man that everybody in fashion is talking about?
Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie Beautiful literary star talks fashion as the new democracy with Porter magazine
For Style's Sake The fallacy of the plus-size industry

Fashion

Take a look at the best dressed celebrities at the CFDA Awards 2018
CFDA Awards 2018 These celebrities did not come to play on the red carpet
This stunning pink dress from Elora Collection's Eid drop
Elora Collection Emerging modest womenswear brand drops their Eid collection
Lisa Folawiyo is the street style queen, here she is posted up in a pair Mowalola jeans
Fashion Icon Here's why Lisa Folawiyo is the street style queen
Mayowa Nicholas scores her first Vogue cover for Vogue Germany
Mayowa Nicholas Nigerian model lands her first ever cover with Vogue Germany