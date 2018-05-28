Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Check out the list of winners from the awards show

Fashion's Finest Africa 2018 Check out the list of winners from the awards show

Fashions Finest Africa Awards was all glitz, glam and grandeur as the industry came together to celebrate those who have made an impact.

  • Published:
Rich Mnisi wins emerging designer of the year at the Fashion's Finest Awards 2018 play

Rich Mnisi wins emerging designer of the year at the Fashion's Finest Awards 2018

(Elle South Africa)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Fashions Finest Africa Awards was all glitz, glam and grandeur. The Fashions Finest Africa Awards was birthed out the need to celebrate those who have made a mark in the fashion industry. Check out the list of winners from the awards show.

The Fashions Finest fashion Africa weekend extravaganza kicked off in the morning on Friday, May 25, 2018 with an enlightening fashion conference at the Balmoral Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos themed “Increasing Nigeria’s Participation in the Global Garment Production Industry”. Then, in the evening, the Fashions Finest Africa Awards took place at the same venue.

The show’s host, Bolanle Olukanni, did what she knew how to do best carrying the crowd along and she also looked stunning in all her outfits. There were also breathtaking performances by AFX Theatre Company and Juliana Dede.

The fashion weekend will come to an end on Monday featuring Student designers, New and Emerging designers and established designers out of Africa, there will also be exhibitions all day giving lovers of fashion opportunities to shop all the way.


After the Fashion show on Monday evening, the Epic Show will be closed with the Fashions Finest Africa Rave where everyone would hit the dance floor and have even more fun with DJ Crowd Kontroller on the wheels of steel.

Lisa Folawiyo wins Designer of the Year at Fashion's Finest Africa Awards 2018 play

Lisa Folawiyo wins Designer of the Year at Fashion's Finest Africa Awards 2018

(Guardian)

ALSO READ: FFA launches to promote emerging creatives across the continent

FASHIONS FINEST AWARDS WINNERS

  1. Male Model of the year – TOSAN DUDUN
  2. Female Model of the year – AYOMMIDE AYODELE
  3. Fashion Retail Store of the year – PAYPORTE
  4. Fashion Icon of the year – DEOLA SAGOE
  5. Fashion Blogger of the year – KEFI BOO
  6. Fashion Influencer of the year – TOKE MAKINWA
  7. Designer of the year – LISA FOLAWIYO
  8. Emerging Designer of the year – RICH MNISI
  9. Men’s wear Designer of the year - MAI ATAFO
  10. Women’s wear Designer of the year – TUBO
  11. Young Designer of the year – EMMY KASBIT
  12. Makeup Artiste of the year – D'ARTISTE BY DODOS
  13. Stylist of the year – THE STYLE INFIDEL
  14. Fashion Show of the year – GUARANTY TRUST BANK FASHION WEEKEND
  15. Outstanding Contribution to Nigerian Fashion Award – OMOYEMI AKERELE
  16. Accessories Designer of the year – PICHULIK
  17. Creative of the year – PAPA OPPONG
  18. Shoe Designer of the year- BUQISI - RUUX
  19. Bag Designer of the year – FEMI HANDBAGS
  20. Fashion Photographer of the year – REZE BONNA
  21. Fashion Magazine of the year – SCHICK MAGAZINE
  22. Indigenous Fabric Maker of the year - ADIRE LOUNGE
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Wizkid Star boy releases merch in Londonbullet
2 Cee-C The BB Naija star tells us how getting richer has transformed...bullet
3 Tiwa Savage Singer heats up London in wearing LAPP the brandbullet

Related Articles

Fashion's Finest Africa 2018 The countdown begins to the exciting show
Fashion's Finest Africa Nivea announced as title sponsor of highly-anticipated event
Fashion Show Presenting 'Fashion's Finest Africa Epic Show' 2018
Fashions Finest Africa FFA launches to promote emerging creatives across the continent
Fashion's Finest Africa Introducing the most prestigious fashion awards show in Africa
Fashion's Finest Africa Awards 2018 The full list of nominees is revealed and here's how you can vote
Fashion's Finest Africa Jennifer Sutton announced as headline speaker at FFA 2018 conference

Fashion

A model wear the Maya dress from the CLAN Powerwoman series.
Nigerian Designers Power dressing according to CLAN
Wizkid in his Palm Angels tracksuit
Wizkid Starboy makes history in a N992K Palm Angels tracksuit
Ifu Ennada and Leo in pre-wedding inspired shoot
Ifu Ennada, Leo Check out stunning snaps from ex-BBN housemates pre-wedding inspired shoot
The fallacy of the plus-size fashion industry
For Style's Sake The fallacy of the plus-size industry