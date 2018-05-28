news

The Fashions Finest fashion Africa weekend extravaganza kicked off in the morning on Friday, May 25, 2018 with an enlightening fashion conference at the Balmoral Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos themed “Increasing Nigeria’s Participation in the Global Garment Production Industry”. Then, in the evening, the Fashions Finest Africa Awards took place at the same venue.

The show’s host, Bolanle Olukanni, did what she knew how to do best carrying the crowd along and she also looked stunning in all her outfits. There were also breathtaking performances by AFX Theatre Company and Juliana Dede.

The fashion weekend will come to an end on Monday featuring Student designers, New and Emerging designers and established designers out of Africa, there will also be exhibitions all day giving lovers of fashion opportunities to shop all the way.



After the Fashion show on Monday evening, the Epic Show will be closed with the Fashions Finest Africa Rave where everyone would hit the dance floor and have even more fun with DJ Crowd Kontroller on the wheels of steel.

FASHIONS FINEST AWARDS WINNERS