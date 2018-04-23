Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Celebrity stylist shows us how to dress to suit our curves

Rhoda Ebun Celebrity stylist shows us how to dress to suit our curves

For the ladies with a pear-shaped body, there are different rules to fit your curves. Here's the lowdown with Rhoda Ebun and special guest.

  • Published:
Rhoda Ebun gives us the Curvy 411 on how to be stylish play

Rhoda Ebun gives us the Curvy 411 on how to be stylish

(Youtube/ @rhodaebun)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On this episode of Style 411, called the Curvy 411, celebrity stylist and media personality Rhoda Ebun features Curvy fashionista Eki Ogunbor and shows us how to dress to suit our curves.

Eki, who is the fashion editor of Bella Naija Style and well-known for her curves is styled by Rhoda in four different looks.

Together they share style options for ladies with fuller lower bodies and smaller upper bodies, the typical pear shape.

Rhoda gives advice on how to what to wear in order to balance out their proportions.

Take a look at the style guide below and pick up some tips today!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Nigerian Fashion Brands 7 affordable Ready-To-Wear lines to ownbullet
2 Gert Johan-Coetzee Check out the South African designer's Mcdonalds-...bullet
3 Jeffrey Campbell Shoe brand to collaborate on capsule collection...bullet

Related Articles

Rhoda Ebun Celebrity stylist shows us how to dress for working in a creative field
Workwear Chic Check out the first episode of Style 411 with Rhoda Ebun
Aso Oke Celebrity stylist Rhoda Ebun is making statement with this African piece
Bolanle Olukanni TV host, Rhoda Ebun, more celebrities make style statement on Vanguard Allure 'Fashion' issue
Pulse List 2017 Top 7 fashion stylists of the year
Sharon Ojong, Rhoda Ebun 2 top stylists on why Nigerian celebrities should hire a stylist [Interview]
Lookbook Take a look at Sharon Ojong's new label 'REKANA'

Fashion

Bambam in a House of Jihdara dress styled by Moashy
BB Naja BamBam looks sensational in monochrome at finale event
Style Temple explores women reclaiming their power through their SS18 collection
Lookbook Style Temple explores women reclaiming their power through their SS18 collection
Chimamanda Adichie poses in Porter magazine
Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie Beautiful literary star talks fashion as the new democracy with Porter magazine
Here's your definitive style guide to food fairs
GTB Food and Drink Fair 2018 Here's your definitive food fair style guide