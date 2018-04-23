Celebrity stylist shows us how to dress to suit our curves

news

On this episode of Style 411, called the Curvy 411, celebrity stylist and media personality Rhoda Ebun features Curvy fashionista Eki Ogunbor and shows us how to dress to suit our curves.

Eki, who is the fashion editor of Bella Naija Style and well-known for her curves is styled by Rhoda in four different looks.

Together they share style options for ladies with fuller lower bodies and smaller upper bodies, the typical pear shape.

Rhoda gives advice on how to what to wear in order to balance out their proportions.

Take a look at the style guide below and pick up some tips today!