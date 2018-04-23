Celebrity stylist shows us how to dress to suit our curves

For the ladies with a pear-shaped body, there are different rules to fit your curves. Here's the lowdown with Rhoda Ebun and special guest.
Eki, who is the fashion editor of Bella Naija Style and well-known for her curves is styled by Rhoda in four different looks.
Together they share style options for ladies with fuller lower bodies and smaller upper bodies, the typical pear shape.
Rhoda gives advice on how to what to wear in order to balance out their proportions.
Take a look at the style guide below and pick up some tips today!