Designer reveals the 'Abaya Divas' in stunning new lookbook

Luxury fashion brand, ABAYALAGOS is out with its new Christmas Capsule collection and has released a stunning look-book featuring the ‘Abaya Divas’.

The Abaya Divas include Hajiya Aisha Abdurrahman, Retired Senior Government Executive and  Philanthropist; Modupe  Adeyinka-Oni, Founder, Standard Bearers School; Abiola Otufale, Business Woman; Jasmine Hamman, Cultural Lifestyle Entrepreneur and Founder of Arewa Pot; Tonye Garrick, Singer and Songwriter; Chioma (Chigul), TV/Nollywood Celebrity; Veronica Odeka, Founder/CEO, Vane Polish, Fashion Entrepreneur and Celebrity stylist;  Ivie Omenai, Designer and Founder, Raya Jewelry and Atolagbe Martins, Policy & Change Management Consultant  and Convener, SoConnected.

Hollywood Glamour

The ‘Vanity Fair’ inspired collection exudes old Hollywood glamour from the choice of fabrics to the detailed and voluminous pieces, making it apt for the festive season.

Its  vibrant coloured silks accentuated with velvet and a bit of sparkle represents festivity, charm and elegance.

According to the brand's Creative Director, Salihat Rahaman, "ABAYALAGOS chose the Christmas capsule collection as a medium to celebrate women of various walks of life who represent the different facets of the brand. The ABAYALAGOS woman is "every woman" - she is confident and comfortable in projecting the brand aesthetic which is opulence and luxury." 

Credits Photography: Emmanuel Oyeleke

Makeup: Makeup by Oma

Jewellery: FF Fine Jewelry & Salihat Rahaman 

Footwear: Polo Avenue

Designer: ABAYALAGOS

Location: Polo Avenue

Styling/Creative Direction: Salihat Rahaman

