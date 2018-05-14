Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

A look at the gorgeous aso-ebi from media darling's surprise wedding

Zainab Balogun A look at the gorgeous aso-ebi from media darling's surprise wedding

Zainab and her people showed out on her special day with a range of gorgeous aso-ebi styles and we have them all. Take a look!

Zainab Balogun and her aso-ebi girls showing out for #Zaidik2018 play

Zainab Balogun and her aso-ebi girls showing out for #Zaidik2018

(Instagram/ @lagos_gist)
Social media was shook yesterday when pictures of Zainab Balogun and her aso-ebi girls hit the timelines. Media personality and movie star held her traditional engagement with her sweetheart Dikko Nwachukwu the Founder and CEO of JetWest Airways. Having kept the nuptials hush hush, Zainab's colourful wedding came as a pleasant surprise. Take a look at the gorgeous aso-ebi from media darling's surprise wedding.

In a time when everything is announced on social media, it's nice to keep some things to yourself and that's exactly what Zainab Balogun did for her special day. The 'Royal Hibiscus Hotel' star looked the picture of happiness as she celebrated being taken off the market by her beau, Dikko.

The Yoruba/Igbo wedding was a cross-cultural feast for the eyes as Zainab and her girls represented in an array of gorgeous aso-ebi styles.

Here's a look at the best looks of the day!

Stephanie Coker looked breathtaking play

Stephanie Coker looked breathtaking

Adesua Etomi play

Adesua Etomi

Ebuka all ready for #Zaidik2018 play

Ebuka all ready for #Zaidik2018

Beverly Naya play

Beverly Naya

Banky W ready for #Zaidik2018 play

Banky W ready for #Zaidik2018

Bolanle is wedding ready play

Bolanle is wedding ready

Osas Ighodaro play

Osas Ighodaro

 

PR girls Ronke is ready for #Zaidik2018 play

PR girls Ronke is ready for #Zaidik2018

The Ebonylife family ready for the wedding play

The Ebonylife family ready for the wedding

Toolz and the Captain play

Toolz and the Captain

