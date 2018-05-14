A look at the gorgeous aso-ebi from media darling's surprise wedding

Zainab and her people showed out on her special day with a range of gorgeous aso-ebi styles and we have them all. Take a look!
In a time when everything is announced on social media, it's nice to keep some things to yourself and that's exactly what Zainab Balogun did for her special day. The 'Royal Hibiscus Hotel' star looked the picture of happiness as she celebrated being taken off the market by her beau, Dikko.
The Yoruba/Igbo wedding was a cross-cultural feast for the eyes as Zainab and her girls represented in an array of gorgeous aso-ebi styles.
Here's a look at the best looks of the day!