Social media was shook yesterday when pictures of Zainab Balogun and her aso-ebi girls hit the timelines. Media personality and movie star held her traditional engagement with her sweetheart Dikko Nwachukwu the Founder and CEO of JetWest Airways. Having kept the nuptials hush hush, Zainab's colourful wedding came as a pleasant surprise. Take a look at the gorgeous aso-ebi from media darling's surprise wedding.

In a time when everything is announced on social media, it's nice to keep some things to yourself and that's exactly what Zainab Balogun did for her special day. The 'Royal Hibiscus Hotel' star looked the picture of happiness as she celebrated being taken off the market by her beau, Dikko.

The Yoruba/Igbo wedding was a cross-cultural feast for the eyes as Zainab and her girls represented in an array of gorgeous aso-ebi styles.

Here's a look at the best looks of the day!