Seyi Shay performing at the Kigali Jazz junction

Seyi Shay Yolo crooner performs at the Kigali Jazz Junction [photos]

YOLO crooner entertain the audience with her performance at the Kigali Jazz Junction.

Nigerian pop star Seyi Shay was the focus of the show as she performed at the Kigali Jazz Junction in September 2017.

It was an evening of live music, energetic performances and all round entertainment.

The event held at the Kigali Serena hotel and saw the YOLO crooner entertain the audience with several hit songs as she played with a band.

Other performances came from Charly na Nina, Neptunez band and the Mavuno Souls band.

It was an awesome experience at the show which marked the 5th edition of the Kigali Jazz Junction in its third season.

Chinedu Adiele

Chinedu Adiele Photojournalist at Pulse. A professional photographer with a passion for art, Adiele describes music as his 'drug' and the camera as his 'little baby'. He finds fulfillment in capturing the moment and keeping memories for future generations to see and feel how we live.

