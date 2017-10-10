Seyi Shay performing at the Kigali Jazz junction

YOLO crooner entertain the audience with her performance at the Kigali Jazz Junction.
It was an evening of live music, energetic performances and all round entertainment.
The event held at the Kigali Serena hotel and saw the YOLO crooner entertain the audience with several hit songs as she played with a band.
Other performances came from Charly na Nina, Neptunez band and the Mavuno Souls band.
It was an awesome experience at the show which marked the 5th edition of the Kigali Jazz Junction in its third season.
