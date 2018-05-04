Level Up 2 The Assembly mentoring night for creatives

news

The Assembly was back at it again with it's very popular speed mentoring night, LEVEL UP! On April 28, 2018 with veterans and seasoned professionals from the creative, fashion, media and entrepreneurial space assembled at the FreeMe Digital Headquarters in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.

The mentors shared their knowledge and experience with young and established creatives looking to build or launch businesses and careers. As one would expect at a gathering of minds such as this, numerous topics were discussed allowing very en.gaging conversations between the guest mentors and attendees on the day.

The guest mentors line up included; Mrs Adenike Ogunlesi, Founder of Ruff ‘n’ Tumble, Michael Ugwu, General Manager, Sony Music Africa and CEO of Freeme Digital, Papa Omotayo, Founder of AWCA and Moe + Architecture, Reze Bonna, Fashion Photographer, Simi Esiri, Publisher of Schick Magazine and Fade Ogunro, Executive Producer at The Film Factory and Founder, Bookings Africa – All covered several issues giving participants a play by play on how they could best go about progressing in their various fields. Papa Omotayo, Founder of A White Space Creative Agency expressed the need to have more mentorship events like LEVEL UP, as access to knowledge and opportunities are the major areas that hinder the progress of creatives in the country.

Fade Ogunro, founder of Bookings Africa emphasized the need to set high benchmarks when looking for inspiration especially for media enthusiasts. Fade explained that there's a need to seek out the best in the business when looking for direction in your career, not limiting yourself to examples in your immediate surrounding. Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi, relished the opportunity to impart her knowledge and experience of running a fashion retail empire with Nigeria’s emerging creatives.

The Assembly would love to say a big thank you to our partners, FreeMe Digital our official venue partner, our media partners; Business Day, Pulse Nigeria, HFA TV, Bella Naija Style and Bella Naija Online.

Photo Credit: Afroshots