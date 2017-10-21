Lagos Cocktail Week, a festival that celebrates unique cocktail culture in Nigeria, came to a close with a "Bar Battle" competition on Friday, October 2017 after 6 days of various activities.

The event held at The Wheatbaker Lagos, Ikoyi, Lagos. saw Mixologists from Raddisson, Ranaissance, Backyard, Coccon and Wheatbaker compete at the bar for the best cocktail. Judges included Chef Fregz, Chef Ozoz, and Ronke Sobudu. Guest spotted at the annual event finale include Toke Makinwa, MBGN Miss Universe; Stephanie Agbasi, Toolz, Uti Nwachukwu, Kiki Kamanu, Ono Bello, Ona Nwachukwu, Lara Rawa, among others.

Godwin from Rennaisance emerged winner of this year bar battle while John from Radisson was the 1st runner-up with David from backyard taking 3rd position.