Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 Bar Battle

Lagos Cocktail Week Annual event closes with Bar Battle [PHOTOS]

Created by the CEO of Eventi Cocktails, Lara Rawa, Lagos Cocktails week was established to showcase the best of Nigeria’s cocktail culture.

Image
  • Lara Rawa speaking to the contestants at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • The Mc For the night kicking of the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Chef Ozoz at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Chef Ronke at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • John from Raddisson competing at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Guest at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • John from Raddisson competing at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • MBGN Miss Universe Stephanie Agbasi at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Guest at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Ona Nwachukwu at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Guests at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Kaline and Uti Nwachukwu at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Kiki Kamanu, Toolz, Uti Nwachukwu, Latasha Nwugbe and Ono Bello at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Tewa Onasanya at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • John from Raddisson cocktail the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Chef Fregz at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Guests at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Simon from Wheatbaker competing at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Guests at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Simon from Wheatbaker cocktail at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • The judges tasting Simon's cocktail at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Chef Ozoz tasting Simon's cocktail at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Mc for the night tasting Simon's cocktail at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Lara Rawa and guests at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Guest at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Simon's coctail at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Guests at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Guests at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • David from Backyard competing at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Guest having fun at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • David from Backyard competing at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • David from Backyard competing at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Guests at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Guest at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Chef Fregz tasting Simon's cocktail at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Ronke Sobudu tasting Simon's cocktail at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Simon's cocktail at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Godwin from Ranaissance competing at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Guest at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Godwin from Ranaissance competing at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Godwin from Ranaissance competing at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Judges tasting Godwin cocktail at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Judges tasting Godwin cocktail at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Ronke Sobudu, Chef Fregz and Chef Ozoz at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Guests at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Ronke Sobudu, Chef Fregz and Chef Ozoz at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Uti Nwachukwu, Lara Rawa and Ona Nwachukwu at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Guests at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Godwin from Ranaissance speaking at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Sunday from Coccon competing at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Sunday from Coccon competing at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Sunday from Coccon competing at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Sunday from Coccon competing at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Sunday from Coccon cocktail the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Guests at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Chef Ozoz speaking at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Chef Fregz speaking at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Ronke Sobudu speaking at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Lara Rawa presenting the 3rd runner up his prize at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Lara Rawa presenting the 2nd runner up his prize at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Godwin from Ranaissance champion of the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Godwin from Ranaissance champion of the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Godwin from Ranaissance champion of the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
  • Godwin from Ranaissance champion of the Lagos Cocktail Week 2017 - Bar Battle 
Lagos Cocktail Week, a festival that celebrates  unique cocktail  culture in Nigeria, came to a close with a "Bar Battle" competition on Friday, October 2017 after 6 days of various activities.

The event held at The Wheatbaker Lagos, Ikoyi, Lagos. saw Mixologists from Raddisson, Ranaissance, Backyard, Coccon and Wheatbaker compete at the bar for the best cocktail. Judges included Chef Fregz, Chef Ozoz, and Ronke Sobudu. Guest spotted at the annual event finale include Toke Makinwa, MBGN Miss Universe; Stephanie Agbasi, Toolz, Uti Nwachukwu, Kiki Kamanu, Ono Bello, Ona Nwachukwu, Lara Rawa, among others.

play Godwin winner of Bar Battle at the Lagos Cocktail Week

 

Godwin from Rennaisance emerged winner of this year bar battle while John from Radisson was the 1st runner-up with David from backyard taking 3rd position.

Author

Chinedu Adiele

Chinedu Adiele Photojournalist at Pulse. A professional photographer with a passion for art, Adiele describes music as his 'drug' and the camera as his 'little baby'. He finds fulfillment in capturing the moment and keeping memories for future generations to see and feel how we live.

