After the success of the Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless Disruption concert of 2016, the 2nd edition of the musical concert themed ‘The Lagos Dream’ held at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel on the October 22, 2017.

Spotted on the black carpet included Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, Mrs. Amina Oyiza Bello, Annie Idibia, Illbilss, Alexx Ekubo, Ike Ogbonna, Folu Storms, Mudi, Elajoe, Mr 2Kay, Kelly Handsome, Joe El, Orezi, Ubi Franklin, among others. The concert was headlined by 2baba, Tiwa Savage and Flavour with live performances from many other guest artistes.