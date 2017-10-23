Home > Lifestyle > Events >

2face, Tiwa Savage, Flavour, Buckwyld 'n' breathless'

Buckwyld 'n' breathless Annie Idibia, Illbliss, Florence Ita-Giwa, Amina Oyiza Bello attend musical concert

Celebrities graced the red carpet of the 2017 edition of the Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless musical concert held at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

After the success of the Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless Disruption concert of 2016, the 2nd edition of the musical concert themed ‘The Lagos Dream’ held at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel on the October 22, 2017.

Spotted on the black carpet included Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, Mrs. Amina Oyiza Bello, Annie Idibia, Illbilss, Alexx Ekubo,  Ike Ogbonna, Folu Storms, Mudi, Elajoe, Mr 2Kay, Kelly Handsome, Joe El, Orezi, Ubi Franklin, among others. The concert was headlined by 2baba, Tiwa Savage and Flavour with live performances from many other guest artistes.

