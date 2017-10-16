Buckwyld 'n' Breathless Concert Flavour, Tiwa Savage, 2baba

If you’ve never experienced Buckwyld 'n' Breathless concert before, and if you have, well you know what’s up. But here are five reasons why you must not miss this one.

The show is headlined by Flavour, Tiwa Savage and 2baba dubbed The King, The Queen, and the Legend.

Expect an undiluted live music delivered by an amazing 20 piece band.

And then savor the biggest combined catalog of your favourite hit songs from Flavour, Tiwa Savage, and 2baba.

Experience a dangerous, adrenaline pumping dimension termed The X

The Theme is The Lagos Dream personified by Flavour, Tiwa Savage, and 2baba

Buckwyld and breathless comes up on October 22, 2017, at the Eko Convention Centre and is a production of Buckwyld Media Network.

As the much anticipated Buckwyld 'n' Breathless, The Lagos Dream Concert gathers steam, one of the headlining acts, 2baba unveils his support casts. The ten man strong line up include Timaya, Dj Jimmy Jatt, Efya, Kiss Daniel, Kelly Hansome, Mr. 2kay, Acetune, Joe El, Elajoe and Gemstone.

The show which comes up on the October 22 at the Eko Convention Centre also parades Flavour and Tiwa Savage as co-headlining acts.