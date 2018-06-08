Pulse.ng logo
Here's why Rihanna wanted her Ocean's 8 character to have dreadlocks

Rihanna never misses an opportunity to be a beacon of light for black women and this moment of representation is no different.

  • Published:
Rihanna's character in Ocean's 8 sporting dreadlocks on set in New York play

Rihanna's character in Ocean's 8 sporting dreadlocks on set in New York

(Just Jared)
Rihanna constantly uses her position to champion great causes. The star will be starring in the latest all-female Ocean's 8, alongside an amazing cast including Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchette. In an interview with Refinery29, she revealed why Rihanna wanted her Ocean's 8 character to have dreadlocks.

In late 2016, Rihanna was spotted around New York wearing long faux locs and dressing rather 'bohemian'. It quickly became clear that the singer/ actress was in character for a new film role, the tech savvy 'Nine' Ball in Ocean's 8.

 

Rihanna specifically asked for her character to have this dreadlocks in order to make her appear more diverse and relatable for many young black women.

Rihanna also kept her bajan accent in the movie, with the intention for Nine Ball to "be a Carribean girl who just happens to live in America". 

Speaking to Refinery 29 about this hairstyle choice, Rihanna's hair stylist said: 

We thought it would be strong. Her locs would maintain that tie to Africa. She'd keep her accent. She wasn't just going to be some American girl in this movie. Nine Ball is still a Caribbean girl that just happens to be in America.

We can always count on Rihanna to ensure that black women are represented in anything she lays her hands on.

Check out the trailer for the newly-released film below!

