Reality TV star launches 3 new Valentine's inspired fragrances

Following on from the success of her crystal perfume collection, KKW is back in time for Valentine's Day
The reality TV star and beauty mogul has announced the upcoming launch of a range of fragrances on the 1st of February via her Instagram page.
In a series of promotional pictures, Kim wore candy coloured spandex and sported her signature ice blonde hair in sexy loose waves whilst posing next to giant heart-shaped perfume bottles.
She captioned the photo with the notes of each fragrance which included Bergamot, Juicy mandarin Orpur, Kiwi flower for 'Bae', Wild berries, Pink Currant, Star apple for 'BFF' and Mandarin de Vert, Luscious blackberry, Juicy purple plum
Heart: Gardenia blossom, Night blooming Jasmine, Raspberry Nectar for 'Ride or Die'
KIMOJI HEARTS BAE @kkwfragrance Opening: Bergamot, Juicy mandarin Orpur, Kiwi flower Heart: Jasmine Sambac, Gardenia blossom, Coconut Water Finish: Whipped vanilla, White sandalwood, Musk ==> A truly decadent scent offering a sparkling opening of juicy mandarin and mouth-watery kiwi leads you to a flirty floral heart comprised of jasmine Sambac and gardenia blossom...supported by ribbons of whipped, vanilla and velvet sandalwood
KIMOJI HEARTS BFF- KKWFRAGRANCE.COM Opening: Wild berries, Pink Currant, Star apple Heart: Pink rose petals, Jasmine Sambac, Pear blossom Finish: Cedarwood, Marshmallow Vanilla accord, Musk ==> An absolutely delicious fragrance offering playful notes of wild berries and crisp star apple - a bouquet of pink rose petals and pear blossom highlight the heart while fluffy notes of vanilla marshmallow and cedar wood contours the finish
KIMOJI HEARTS RIDE OR DIE- KKWFRAGRANCE.COM Opening: Mandarin de Vert, Luscious blackberry, Juicy purple plum Heart: Gardenia blossom, Night blooming Jasmine, Raspberry Nectar Finish: Vanilla Creme, Caramel swirls, Tonka bean ==> Temptingly sweet, delightfully complex...Kimoji Hearts Ride or Die offers a delectable opening featuring luscious black berry and juicy purple plum ... the heart is fierce with notes of night blooming jasmine and raspberry nectar - caramel swirls paired with tonka bean adds depth and elegance to the signature finish
This is not the first time Kim has sold a fragrance exclusively online. Her first KKW fragrance inspired by crystals sold out without fans even getting a whiff of it beforehand.
This goes to show the power of the Kardashian brand and Kim Kardashian West's midas touch.