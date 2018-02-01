Reality TV star launches 3 new Valentine's inspired fragrances

news

Kim Kardashian West is sharing the love ahead of Valentine’s Day with her brand new love-inspired 'Kimoji Hearts' fragrance collection. The reality TV star is launching 3 new Valentine's inspired fragrances called 'Bae', 'Ride or Die' and 'BFF'.

The reality TV star and beauty mogul has announced the upcoming launch of a range of fragrances on the 1st of February via her Instagram page.

In a series of promotional pictures, Kim wore candy coloured spandex and sported her signature ice blonde hair in sexy loose waves whilst posing next to giant heart-shaped perfume bottles.

The Scents

She captioned the photo with the notes of each fragrance which included Bergamot, Juicy mandarin Orpur, Kiwi flower for 'Bae', Wild berries, Pink Currant, Star apple for 'BFF' and Mandarin de Vert, Luscious blackberry, Juicy purple plum

Heart: Gardenia blossom, Night blooming Jasmine, Raspberry Nectar for 'Ride or Die'

Kim's Midas Touch

This is not the first time Kim has sold a fragrance exclusively online. Her first KKW fragrance inspired by crystals sold out without fans even getting a whiff of it beforehand.

This goes to show the power of the Kardashian brand and Kim Kardashian West's midas touch.