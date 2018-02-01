Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

Reality TV star launches 3 new Valentine's inspired fragrances

Kim Kardashian West Reality TV star launches 3 new Valentine's inspired fragrances

Following on from the success of her crystal perfume collection, KKW is back in time for Valentine's Day

  • Published:
Kim Kardashian West poses naked to promote new fragrance 'Bae' play

Kim Kardashian West poses naked to promote new fragrance 'Bae'

(missbish.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kim Kardashian West is sharing the love ahead of Valentine’s Day with her brand new love-inspired 'Kimoji Hearts' fragrance collection. The reality TV star is launching 3 new Valentine's inspired fragrances called 'Bae', 'Ride or Die' and 'BFF'.

The reality TV star and beauty mogul has announced the upcoming launch of a range of fragrances on the 1st of February via her Instagram page.

In a series of promotional pictures, Kim wore candy coloured spandex and sported her signature ice blonde hair in sexy loose waves whilst posing next to giant heart-shaped perfume bottles.

ALSO READ: Reality star goes nude in glittery shoot for KKW Ultra Light Beam campaign

The Scents

She captioned the photo with the notes of each fragrance which included Bergamot, Juicy mandarin Orpur, Kiwi flower for 'Bae', Wild berries, Pink Currant, Star apple for 'BFF' and Mandarin de Vert, Luscious blackberry, Juicy purple plum 
Heart: Gardenia blossom, Night blooming Jasmine, Raspberry Nectar for 'Ride or Die'

Kim's Midas Touch

This is not the first time Kim has sold a fragrance exclusively online. Her first KKW fragrance inspired by crystals sold out without fans even getting a whiff of it beforehand.

This goes to show the power of the Kardashian brand and Kim Kardashian West's midas touch.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Vaseline Would you use this to make your breasts bigger?bullet
2 Cologne Here is why you should think twice before using a perfumebullet
3 Pineapple The health benefits of this fruit are wonderfulbullet

Related Articles

Kim Kardashian Reality star's beautiful crystal shaped fragrance will be a bestseller!
Kim Kardashian Reality star goes nude in glittery shoot for KKW Ultra Light Beam campaign
Kim Kardashian Reality star launches KKWBeauty brand
Kim Kardashian Reality star set to launch beauty brand
Kylie Jenner Beauty entrepreneur shares a peek at all pink 'Birthday Collection'

Beauty & Health

Lola OJ tells us the truth about Microblading in new Youtube video.
Youtube Beauty enthusiast Lola OJ talks us through the truth about Microblading
Hafy Mo everyday make-up look
Youtube Blogger Hafsa Mohammed shows us her everyday makeup routine
Rihanna Get the singer's colourful Grammys beauty look using Nigerian brands
Jackie Aina black and white beauty tutorial
Jackie Aina Youtuber challenges racism in the beauty industry with black and white tutorial