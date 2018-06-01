news

Eyebrows have the power to completely change the look of the face by correcting minor flaws such as small eyes or eyes that are too far apart. The right brow shape can add length and definition to your face . It's important that you understand which style works best for you. Dimma Umeh shows us the difference between natural and defined brows.

Natural brows

The best way to achieve natural brows is to use a light hand. When creating natural brows, you are simply emphasising what you already have, not completely remodelling it. Powder products are perfect for creating a natural brow because they’re soft enough to not look harsh, but still pigmented enough to get the job done.

Use the tweezers to clean up any stray hairs and remember to use light strokes and focus on following your natural arch and filling in any sparse areas.

Bold brows

Bold brows are definitely in, and while all of us may not be blessed with thick brows, with a little work we can definitely achieve them. Although we don’t want our eyebrows looking completely fake, the best way to get bold brows is to create them ourselves. This means we need to enhance our look and give ourselves what we’re missing.

If you're using a brow pomade, use an angled brush to evenly distribute the product among hairs, and slightly overdraw your natural brow where needed.

Afterwards use a concealer to sharpen out the edges, and you’ll be left with the sharpest, and boldest, brow ever.