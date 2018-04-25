Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

5 reasons why pregnant women should eat watermelon regularly

The aforementioned nutrients are very useful for the development of the baby's eyesight, immune, and nervous systems.

  • Published:
(Style craze)
Pregnancy is one of the most fulfilling experiences that could happen to any woman.

But then, there are many challenges that come with being pregnant, with a good number of them related to health issues like acidity and heartburn.

However, studies have it that watermelon does not only have cooling properties that help ease these problems, it also offers instant relief.

In addition, the high water content (92 percent) and fruit sugars of watermelon have been shown to help alleviate morning sickness and dehydration; and the minerals it contains can help prevent third-trimester muscle cramps.

Here are some of the reasons why every pregnant woman should make watermelon their favourite:

1. Watermelon helps reduce swollen feet and hands

Light swelling of the feet and hands, which is also known as edema, is a condition that is common during pregnancy.

As a matter of fact, approximately 75 percent of pregnant women experience swelling during pregnancy, says Mary L. Rosser, MD, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the Department of Obstetrics.

(Medical News)

 

Be that as it may, studies have shown that watermelon with its high water content reduces the blockages in the veins and the muscles and thus help prevent swollen feet and hands.

2. Watermelon helps prevent pigmentation

Although the exact cause of this condition is unknown, it is thought to occur due to increased levels of hormones produced in pregnancy.

Pigmented skin is another health issue that most pregnant women suffer. And as if suffering from the condition is not enough, the irritating nature of it has a way of sipping off the joy every expectant mother is supposed to have.

However, watermelon with all its goodness keeps the bowel movements smooth and eases the digestion of food; which consequently affects the skin texture for good.

It is also important to note that regular cleansing of the body helps reduce the pigmentation of the skin in various parts of the body.

(Style craze)

3. It boosts energy level

Watermelon has been proven to contain a rich amount of minerals like potassium and magnesium, vitamins like A, B1, and B6. And these nutrients are natural energy boosters that can greatly boost the energy level of the body.

In addition, the aforementioned nutrients are very useful for the development of the baby’s eyesight, immune, and nervous systems.

4. Watermelon helps prevent preeclampsia

Preeclampsia is a pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system, most often the liver and kidneys.

It usually begins after 20 weeks of pregnancy in women whose blood pressure had been normal and can lead to serious effects for both the expectant mother and the unborn child.

However, studies have shown that the high level of lycopene that is contained in watermelon help reduce the risks of preeclampsia during pregnancy.

(Style craze)

Owing to this, it goes to say that the more the watermelon the more the chances of having a baby with intrauterine growth retardation is reduced.

5. Watermelon supports the formation of fetus bone

Watermelon is also particularly high in calcium and potassium, minerals that are directly linked to the proper bone development of the unborn child.

ALSO READ: The health benefits of orange are priceless

 

 

